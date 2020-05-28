Regulations of moving children between parents during level 3

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Help keep Cooking Up A Storm open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 27 May 2020 5:12 PM
David Makhura declares West Rand a COVID-19 hotspot Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details on the premier's visit to Sibanye-Stillwater. 27 May 2020 4:22 PM
Workers of non-compliant employers can now claim special UIF benefit Clement Manyathela spoke to Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner Teboho Maruping to get more details on the new regulation. 27 May 2020 1:38 PM
View all Local
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson. 28 May 2020 7:36 AM
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days? Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme. 27 May 2020 5:11 PM
View all Politics
Il Designs Creative Approach offers branding solutions to various brands Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 28 May 2020 9:08 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance's aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
View all Business
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
View all Africa
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal. 21 May 2020 11:16 AM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Early Breakfast
Regulations of moving children between parents during level 3

Regulations of moving children between parents during level 3

Shando Theron, Head of the matrimonial litigation department at Theron and Theron Attorneys had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on rules around moving children between parents during level 3 of the lockdown . He also discussed his experience as an attorney on cases where people have affairs on the internet and getting a divorce during this time.



Divorce during lockdown

28 May 2020 6:07 AM

Ceri Von Ludwig, Family law expert had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on whether this is the right time to get a divorce and what will the divorce rate look like probably after the lockdown.

Dunning-Kruger effect and social media

28 May 2020 5:39 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people can avoid falling into the "Dunning-Kruger effect" which is a  cognitive bias in which people believe that they are smarter and more capable than they really are, unable to posses skills needed to recognize their own incompetence. He explained on how this has become more prevalent on social media making it more dangerous especially when people write posts on covid-19 without doing proper research. 

Alcohol consumption will peak as soon as the ban is lifted

27 May 2020 6:29 AM

Rhys Evans, Managing director at ALCO safe chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the peak of alcohol consumption in June as the ban has been gradually lifted.

Alcoholics may experience serious physical and psychological consequences

27 May 2020 6:23 AM

Dr Duncan Laurenson, general medical practitioner and substance use disorder specialist managing the detoxification programme at Akeso stepping stones and Kenilworth in Cape town chats with Nickolaus Bauer on South Africans who are highly addicted to alcohol may experience severe withdrawals during lockdown which can be torturous and potentially life threatening in some cases.

Latest property insight note

27 May 2020 6:12 AM

John Loos, sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the key risks rthe property sector may experience regarding consumer behavior in the aftermath of covid-19.

Musician David Scott addresses his parody of the national anthem which has gone viral

27 May 2020 6:02 AM

David Scott, founder of the kiffness band had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the death threats he recieved for making a parody of the national anthem which has gone viral where he sings about Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the anti-tobacco stance. 

World No-Tobacco Day

26 May 2020 6:04 AM

Dr David Eedes, Clinical oncology advisor of Icon Oncology had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how the ban of cigarettes is a good thing for South Africa as most cancer related health risks and costs come from tobacco smokers.

COVID-19 may be life threatening even without the typical symptoms

25 May 2020 6:09 AM

Dr Adri Kok, Specialist physician and president of both the international society for internal medicine and the faculty of consulting physicians of South Africa chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people develop serious complications from  Coronavirus without experiencing the  common associated symptoms.

Make sure you know the right ingredients of your hand sanitizer

25 May 2020 5:51 AM

Francios Olivier ,Chief medical officer of hand sanitizer and biosecurity products manufacturer Envirospec chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the essential ingredients needed on hand sanitizers, warning on what people should look out for and explaining what  types of sanitizers are harsh to the skin. He also emphasized on the importance for people and businesses testing the sanitizers and checking the products ingredients.

More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa

Politics

Politics

Jesuit Institute SA questions opening of religious institutions under Level 3

Local

Local

South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted

World Local

World Local

Zimbabweans returning home account for most new COVID-19 cases

28 May 2020 7:59 AM

28 May 2020 7:59 AM

Will hairdressers be allowed back to work under level 3 lockdown?

28 May 2020 7:32 AM

28 May 2020 7:32 AM

SANDF inquiry into Collins Khosa's death contradicts recent court ruling

28 May 2020 7:05 AM

28 May 2020 7:05 AM

