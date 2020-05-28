World No-Tobacco Day

Dr David Eedes, Clinical oncology advisor of Icon Oncology had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how the ban of cigarettes is a good thing for South Africa as most cancer related health risks and costs come from tobacco smokers.
Ceri Von Ludwig, Family law expert had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on whether this is the right time to get a divorce and what will the divorce rate look like probably after the lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people can avoid falling into the "Dunning-Kruger effect" which is a cognitive bias in which people believe that they are smarter and more capable than they really are, unable to posses skills needed to recognize their own incompetence. He explained on how this has become more prevalent on social media making it more dangerous especially when people write posts on covid-19 without doing proper research.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rhys Evans, Managing director at ALCO safe chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the peak of alcohol consumption in June as the ban has been gradually lifted.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Duncan Laurenson, general medical practitioner and substance use disorder specialist managing the detoxification programme at Akeso stepping stones and Kenilworth in Cape town chats with Nickolaus Bauer on South Africans who are highly addicted to alcohol may experience severe withdrawals during lockdown which can be torturous and potentially life threatening in some cases.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Loos, sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the key risks rthe property sector may experience regarding consumer behavior in the aftermath of covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Scott, founder of the kiffness band had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the death threats he recieved for making a parody of the national anthem which has gone viral where he sings about Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the anti-tobacco stance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Shando Theron, Head of the matrimonial litigation department at Theron and Theron Attorneys had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on rules around moving children between parents during level 3 of the lockdown . He also discussed his experience as an attorney on cases where people have affairs on the internet and getting a divorce during this time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Adri Kok, Specialist physician and president of both the international society for internal medicine and the faculty of consulting physicians of South Africa chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people develop serious complications from Coronavirus without experiencing the common associated symptoms.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Francios Olivier ,Chief medical officer of hand sanitizer and biosecurity products manufacturer Envirospec chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the essential ingredients needed on hand sanitizers, warning on what people should look out for and explaining what types of sanitizers are harsh to the skin. He also emphasized on the importance for people and businesses testing the sanitizers and checking the products ingredients.LISTEN TO PODCAST