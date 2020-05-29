Latest property insight note

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Latest Local
"Generation C" asks difficult questions but are not always listened to - Phakeng UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng describes this generation as those who are pushing boundaries. 28 May 2020 6:25 PM
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA? The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter. 28 May 2020 5:53 PM
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 May 2020 5:18 PM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference. 28 May 2020 4:14 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:28 AM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
Latest property insight note

Latest property insight note

John Loos, sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the key risks rthe property sector may experience regarding consumer behavior in the aftermath of covid-19.



Navigating the four stages of a small business’s digital journey

29 May 2020 6:24 AM

Selina Beiber,Senior regional director for Turkey, MENA and south Africa at GoDaddy chats with  Nickolaus Bauer on ways in which freelancers and small business owners can accelerate their digital journey to help stay active during the covid-19 pandemic

Latest Entertainment News!

29 May 2020 5:38 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the latest entertainment news discussing Hip Hop artist being signed by urban culture label "Def Jam", Ricky Rick issuing an apology to Sizwe Dhlomo, Why #SomiziMustFall was trending and more.

Divorce during lockdown

28 May 2020 6:07 AM

Ceri Von Ludwig, Family law expert had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on whether this is the right time to get a divorce and what will the divorce rate look like probably after the lockdown.

Dunning-Kruger effect and social media

28 May 2020 5:39 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people can avoid falling into the "Dunning-Kruger effect" which is a  cognitive bias in which people believe that they are smarter and more capable than they really are, unable to posses skills needed to recognize their own incompetence. He explained on how this has become more prevalent on social media making it more dangerous especially when people write posts on covid-19 without doing proper research. 

Alcohol consumption will peak as soon as the ban is lifted

27 May 2020 6:29 AM

Rhys Evans, Managing director at ALCO safe chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the peak of alcohol consumption in June as the ban has been gradually lifted.

Alcoholics may experience serious physical and psychological consequences

27 May 2020 6:23 AM

Dr Duncan Laurenson, general medical practitioner and substance use disorder specialist managing the detoxification programme at Akeso stepping stones and Kenilworth in Cape town chats with Nickolaus Bauer on South Africans who are highly addicted to alcohol may experience severe withdrawals during lockdown which can be torturous and potentially life threatening in some cases.

Musician David Scott addresses his parody of the national anthem which has gone viral

27 May 2020 6:02 AM

David Scott, founder of the kiffness band had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the death threats he recieved for making a parody of the national anthem which has gone viral where he sings about Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the anti-tobacco stance. 

World No-Tobacco Day

26 May 2020 6:04 AM

Dr David Eedes, Clinical oncology advisor of Icon Oncology had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how the ban of cigarettes is a good thing for South Africa as most cancer related health risks and costs come from tobacco smokers.

Regulations of moving children between parents during level 3

26 May 2020 5:42 AM

Shando Theron, Head of the matrimonial litigation department at Theron and Theron Attorneys had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on rules around moving children between parents during level 3 of the lockdown . He also discussed his experience as an attorney on cases where people have affairs on the internet and getting a divorce during this time.

Trending

Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position

Politics

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Opinion

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

It’s lit now! British American Tobacco heads to court over cigarette sale ban

29 May 2020 9:19 AM

Motshekga admits dept faces several setbacks ahead of schools reopening

29 May 2020 8:24 AM

Cele: Alcohol sale doesn’t mean people should break the law

29 May 2020 7:18 AM

