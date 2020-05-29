Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the latest entertainment news discussing Hip Hop artist being signed by urban culture label "Def Jam", Ricky Rick issuing an apology to Sizwe Dhlomo, Why #SomiziMustFall was trending and more.
Selina Beiber,Senior regional director for Turkey, MENA and south Africa at GoDaddy chats with Nickolaus Bauer on ways in which freelancers and small business owners can accelerate their digital journey to help stay active during the covid-19 pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ceri Von Ludwig, Family law expert had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on whether this is the right time to get a divorce and what will the divorce rate look like probably after the lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people can avoid falling into the "Dunning-Kruger effect" which is a cognitive bias in which people believe that they are smarter and more capable than they really are, unable to posses skills needed to recognize their own incompetence. He explained on how this has become more prevalent on social media making it more dangerous especially when people write posts on covid-19 without doing proper research.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rhys Evans, Managing director at ALCO safe chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the peak of alcohol consumption in June as the ban has been gradually lifted.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Duncan Laurenson, general medical practitioner and substance use disorder specialist managing the detoxification programme at Akeso stepping stones and Kenilworth in Cape town chats with Nickolaus Bauer on South Africans who are highly addicted to alcohol may experience severe withdrawals during lockdown which can be torturous and potentially life threatening in some cases.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Loos, sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the key risks rthe property sector may experience regarding consumer behavior in the aftermath of covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Scott, founder of the kiffness band had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the death threats he recieved for making a parody of the national anthem which has gone viral where he sings about Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the anti-tobacco stance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr David Eedes, Clinical oncology advisor of Icon Oncology had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how the ban of cigarettes is a good thing for South Africa as most cancer related health risks and costs come from tobacco smokers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Shando Theron, Head of the matrimonial litigation department at Theron and Theron Attorneys had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on rules around moving children between parents during level 3 of the lockdown . He also discussed his experience as an attorney on cases where people have affairs on the internet and getting a divorce during this time.LISTEN TO PODCAST