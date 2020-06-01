Covid-19: can employees withdraw from the workplace?

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Covid-19 vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Lynn Morris - Interim Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseas
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning. 1 June 2020 10:54 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date. 1 June 2020 10:43 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
View all Local
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
View all Politics
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
Covid-19: can employees withdraw from the workplace?

Covid-19: can employees withdraw from the workplace?

Kenneth Coster, Partner at Webber Wentzel chats with Nickoluas Bauer on the legal standpoint of the employer to ensure the workplace is safe to go back to. He also touched on whether the employee has the right to refuse to go back to work if they feel it is not safe and the importance of  a Covid-19 compliance officer.



More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Stigma on certain diseases in the African culture

1 June 2020 7:21 AM

Racey Muchilwa, Head of Norvartis Sub-Saharan Africa had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the reason behind the stigma on certain diseases like Multiple Sclerosis and the importance of communicating and educating people on the different types to diseases to eliminate people spreading misinformation.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating the four stages of a small business’s digital journey

29 May 2020 6:24 AM

Selina Beiber,Senior regional director for Turkey, MENA and south Africa at GoDaddy chats with  Nickolaus Bauer on ways in which freelancers and small business owners can accelerate their digital journey to help stay active during the covid-19 pandemic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment News!

29 May 2020 5:38 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the latest entertainment news discussing Hip Hop artist being signed by urban culture label "Def Jam", Ricky Rick issuing an apology to Sizwe Dhlomo, Why #SomiziMustFall was trending and more.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Divorce during lockdown

28 May 2020 6:07 AM

Ceri Von Ludwig, Family law expert had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on whether this is the right time to get a divorce and what will the divorce rate look like probably after the lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dunning-Kruger effect and social media

28 May 2020 5:39 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people can avoid falling into the "Dunning-Kruger effect" which is a  cognitive bias in which people believe that they are smarter and more capable than they really are, unable to posses skills needed to recognize their own incompetence. He explained on how this has become more prevalent on social media making it more dangerous especially when people write posts on covid-19 without doing proper research. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol consumption will peak as soon as the ban is lifted

27 May 2020 6:29 AM

Rhys Evans, Managing director at ALCO safe chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the peak of alcohol consumption in June as the ban has been gradually lifted.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcoholics may experience serious physical and psychological consequences

27 May 2020 6:23 AM

Dr Duncan Laurenson, general medical practitioner and substance use disorder specialist managing the detoxification programme at Akeso stepping stones and Kenilworth in Cape town chats with Nickolaus Bauer on South Africans who are highly addicted to alcohol may experience severe withdrawals during lockdown which can be torturous and potentially life threatening in some cases.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest property insight note

27 May 2020 6:12 AM

John Loos, sector strategist at FNB commercial property finance chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the key risks rthe property sector may experience regarding consumer behavior in the aftermath of covid-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Musician David Scott addresses his parody of the national anthem which has gone viral

27 May 2020 6:02 AM

David Scott, founder of the kiffness band had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the death threats he recieved for making a parody of the national anthem which has gone viral where he sings about Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the anti-tobacco stance. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga to give update after U-turn on schools reopening

Local

Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi

Politics

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

World

EWN Highlights

Flight mode on: Govt agrees to fund SAA rescue, says draft plan

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

No blues today: Throats are open and so are liquor outlets

1 June 2020 9:59 AM

Bishop Lavis parents protest against reopening of schools

1 June 2020 9:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA