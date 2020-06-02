Tips on eating healthy on a shoestring budget

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Can you refuse to return to work if the necessary precautions aren't in place? Elements Global Solutions employment director Sherisa Rajah shares some of what the new regulations prescribe. 1 June 2020 5:57 PM
What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet Domestic air travel for anything other than leisure and tourism is legal again under Level 3 rules. 1 June 2020 5:02 PM
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June. 1 June 2020 4:57 PM
Motorists have until midnight to fill up before petrol price increase The Department of Energy on Monday said the retail price of all grades of petrol would increase by R1.18 cents per litre. 2 June 2020 8:41 AM
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security' AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank. 2 June 2020 7:33 AM
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3? Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level. 1 June 2020 11:35 AM
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19 National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis conti... 1 June 2020 8:31 PM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast
The Best of Early Breakfast
Tips on eating healthy on a shoestring budget

Tips on eating healthy on a shoestring budget

Catherine Clark, Owner and Founder of the Harvest Table offers tips on how to eat well and maintain a healthy immune system that is not only inexpensive but will see you back in tip toe shape.



More episodes from The Best of Early Breakfast

Matric Mid-Year Exams: Create your own Lockdown simulation

2 June 2020 6:03 AM

Nola Payne, Head of faculty of Information and communications technology at the IIE had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how matrics should aim to re-create their own exam experience. As there will not be an official mid-year exam this year due to the pandemic as this will provide valuable practice and opportunity to improve their performance later year.

Stigma on certain diseases in the African culture

1 June 2020 7:21 AM

Racey Muchilwa, Head of Norvartis Sub-Saharan Africa had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the reason behind the stigma on certain diseases like Multiple Sclerosis and the importance of communicating and educating people on the different types to diseases to eliminate people spreading misinformation.

Covid-19: can employees withdraw from the workplace?

1 June 2020 7:07 AM

Kenneth Coster, Partner at Webber Wentzel chats with Nickoluas Bauer on the legal standpoint of the employer to ensure the workplace is safe to go back to. He also touched on whether the employee has the right to refuse to go back to work if they feel it is not safe and the importance of  a Covid-19 compliance officer.

Navigating the four stages of a small business’s digital journey

29 May 2020 6:24 AM

Selina Beiber,Senior regional director for Turkey, MENA and south Africa at GoDaddy chats with  Nickolaus Bauer on ways in which freelancers and small business owners can accelerate their digital journey to help stay active during the covid-19 pandemic

Latest Entertainment News!

29 May 2020 5:38 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the latest entertainment news discussing Hip Hop artist being signed by urban culture label "Def Jam", Ricky Rick issuing an apology to Sizwe Dhlomo, Why #SomiziMustFall was trending and more.

Divorce during lockdown

28 May 2020 6:07 AM

Ceri Von Ludwig, Family law expert had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on whether this is the right time to get a divorce and what will the divorce rate look like probably after the lockdown.

Dunning-Kruger effect and social media

28 May 2020 5:39 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people can avoid falling into the "Dunning-Kruger effect" which is a  cognitive bias in which people believe that they are smarter and more capable than they really are, unable to posses skills needed to recognize their own incompetence. He explained on how this has become more prevalent on social media making it more dangerous especially when people write posts on covid-19 without doing proper research. 

Alcohol consumption will peak as soon as the ban is lifted

27 May 2020 6:29 AM

Rhys Evans, Managing director at ALCO safe chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the peak of alcohol consumption in June as the ban has been gradually lifted.

Alcoholics may experience serious physical and psychological consequences

27 May 2020 6:23 AM

Dr Duncan Laurenson, general medical practitioner and substance use disorder specialist managing the detoxification programme at Akeso stepping stones and Kenilworth in Cape town chats with Nickolaus Bauer on South Africans who are highly addicted to alcohol may experience severe withdrawals during lockdown which can be torturous and potentially life threatening in some cases.

