Fitness rewarded for not ‘hanging up the towel’ while gyms closed

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Eusebius McKaiser Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted There were 50 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 755. 2 June 2020 10:05 PM
[LISTEN] Ipid investigating death of Robyn Montsumi in police custody The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce says it wants clarity around the events leading up to the sex worker's death. 2 June 2020 6:29 PM
Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional The High Court has suspended the declaration for a period of 14 days and directed the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradi... 2 June 2020 6:11 PM
View all Local
We do not have a branch in the ANC that is called social media - Pule Mabe The African National Congress spokesperson says they encourage their comrades to use the right platforms to raise issues. 2 June 2020 1:43 PM
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol' Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled. 2 June 2020 1:09 PM
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level. 2 June 2020 11:21 AM
View all Politics
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs. 2 June 2020 7:45 PM
What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises? The Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor is a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource. 2 June 2020 7:18 PM
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again? Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3. 2 June 2020 7:08 PM
View all Business
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
[LISTEN] New documentary looks at human-wildlife conflict The documentary called 'The Edge of Existence' will be launched after lockdown. 2 June 2020 3:41 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
Fitness rewarded for not ‘hanging up the towel’ while gyms closed

Fitness rewarded for not ‘hanging up the towel’ while gyms closed

Bianca Viljoen, director at Agility Channel had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how to focus on our personal healthy achievements and steps towards our fitness goals.



More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Equality regarding indigenous languages

3 June 2020 6:15 AM

Manzo Khulu,Owner and director at Khuluma language services and Abram Mashatole, Academic focusing on linguistics had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the development potential within South Africa if indigenous black languages are same stature as English and Afrikaans.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matric Mid-Year Exams: Create your own Lockdown simulation

2 June 2020 6:03 AM

Nola Payne, Head of faculty of Information and communications technology at the IIE had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how matrics should aim to re-create their own exam experience. As there will not be an official mid-year exam this year due to the pandemic as this will provide valuable practice and opportunity to improve their performance later year.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tips on eating healthy on a shoestring budget

2 June 2020 5:54 AM

Catherine Clark, Owner and Founder of the Harvest Table offers tips on how to eat well and maintain a healthy immune system that is not only inexpensive but will see you back in tip toe shape.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stigma on certain diseases in the African culture

1 June 2020 7:21 AM

Racey Muchilwa, Head of Norvartis Sub-Saharan Africa had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the reason behind the stigma on certain diseases like Multiple Sclerosis and the importance of communicating and educating people on the different types to diseases to eliminate people spreading misinformation.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19: can employees withdraw from the workplace?

1 June 2020 7:07 AM

Kenneth Coster, Partner at Webber Wentzel chats with Nickoluas Bauer on the legal standpoint of the employer to ensure the workplace is safe to go back to. He also touched on whether the employee has the right to refuse to go back to work if they feel it is not safe and the importance of  a Covid-19 compliance officer.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Navigating the four stages of a small business’s digital journey

29 May 2020 6:24 AM

Selina Beiber,Senior regional director for Turkey, MENA and south Africa at GoDaddy chats with  Nickolaus Bauer on ways in which freelancers and small business owners can accelerate their digital journey to help stay active during the covid-19 pandemic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment News!

29 May 2020 5:38 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the latest entertainment news discussing Hip Hop artist being signed by urban culture label "Def Jam", Ricky Rick issuing an apology to Sizwe Dhlomo, Why #SomiziMustFall was trending and more.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Divorce during lockdown

28 May 2020 6:07 AM

Ceri Von Ludwig, Family law expert had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on whether this is the right time to get a divorce and what will the divorce rate look like probably after the lockdown.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dunning-Kruger effect and social media

28 May 2020 5:39 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Nickolaus Bauer on how people can avoid falling into the "Dunning-Kruger effect" which is a  cognitive bias in which people believe that they are smarter and more capable than they really are, unable to posses skills needed to recognize their own incompetence. He explained on how this has become more prevalent on social media making it more dangerous especially when people write posts on covid-19 without doing proper research. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Lockdown regulations for levels 3 & 4 declared invalid and unconstitutional

Local

Mashaba in bid to compel government to retrieve bodies of Lily Mine workers

Local

SA recoveries surpass 18,000 with 761,534 tests conducted

World Local

EWN Highlights

Violence spreads in US as Trump faces anger for ordering force

2 June 2020 8:49 PM

DBE facing mounting court action challenging reopening of schools

2 June 2020 7:42 PM

Biden accuses Trump of trafficking in 'resentment and fear'

2 June 2020 6:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA