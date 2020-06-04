Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Market Commentary
Personal Finance Feature - What should investors do with their money now?
Small Business Focus
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Black Lives matter and Blackout Tuesday

Black Lives matter and Blackout Tuesday

Digital Specialist, Dirk Visser had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the global protests sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, he explained the meaning behind #Blackout Tuesday and whether brands should join in such social issues. He also spoke on the insensitive challenges on Black Lives Matter made on social media and the pledges people have made to support organizations seeking to address the injustice happening in the US and the world.



Why we like to focus on "Protests"rather than the reason behind them?

4 June 2020 6:10 AM

Roy Gluckman, Director at Cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on  people around the world who have rallied in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the United States following the police killing of George Floyd. He spoke on the reason behind why people focus on reporting on the looting and protests instead as to why people have taken to the streets in the first place. He discussed the role in which leaders could take to serve the outcry of people and try to meet the protesters needs. 

Equality regarding indigenous languages

3 June 2020 6:15 AM

Manzo Khulu,Owner and director at Khuluma language services and Abram Mashatole, Academic focusing on linguistics had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the development potential within South Africa if indigenous black languages are same stature as English and Afrikaans.

Fitness rewarded for not 'hanging up the towel' while gyms closed

3 June 2020 5:40 AM

Bianca Viljoen, director at Agility Channel had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how to focus on our personal healthy achievements and steps towards our fitness goals.

Matric Mid-Year Exams: Create your own Lockdown simulation

2 June 2020 6:03 AM

Nola Payne, Head of faculty of Information and communications technology at the IIE had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how matrics should aim to re-create their own exam experience. As there will not be an official mid-year exam this year due to the pandemic as this will provide valuable practice and opportunity to improve their performance later year.

Tips on eating healthy on a shoestring budget

2 June 2020 5:54 AM

Catherine Clark, Owner and Founder of the Harvest Table offers tips on how to eat well and maintain a healthy immune system that is not only inexpensive but will see you back in tip toe shape.

Stigma on certain diseases in the African culture

1 June 2020 7:21 AM

Racey Muchilwa, Head of Norvartis Sub-Saharan Africa had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the reason behind the stigma on certain diseases like Multiple Sclerosis and the importance of communicating and educating people on the different types to diseases to eliminate people spreading misinformation.

Covid-19: can employees withdraw from the workplace?

1 June 2020 7:07 AM

Kenneth Coster, Partner at Webber Wentzel chats with Nickoluas Bauer on the legal standpoint of the employer to ensure the workplace is safe to go back to. He also touched on whether the employee has the right to refuse to go back to work if they feel it is not safe and the importance of  a Covid-19 compliance officer.

Navigating the four stages of a small business's digital journey

29 May 2020 6:24 AM

Selina Beiber,Senior regional director for Turkey, MENA and south Africa at GoDaddy chats with  Nickolaus Bauer on ways in which freelancers and small business owners can accelerate their digital journey to help stay active during the covid-19 pandemic

Latest Entertainment News!

29 May 2020 5:38 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the latest entertainment news discussing Hip Hop artist being signed by urban culture label "Def Jam", Ricky Rick issuing an apology to Sizwe Dhlomo, Why #SomiziMustFall was trending and more.

