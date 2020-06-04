Why we like to focus on "Protests"rather than the reason behind them?

Roy Gluckman, Director at Cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on people around the world who have rallied in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the United States following the police killing of George Floyd. He spoke on the reason behind why people focus on reporting on the looting and protests instead as to why people have taken to the streets in the first place. He discussed the role in which leaders could take to serve the outcry of people and try to meet the protesters needs.
Digital Specialist, Dirk Visser had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the global protests sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, he explained the meaning behind #Blackout Tuesday and whether brands should join in such social issues. He also spoke on the insensitive challenges on Black Lives Matter made on social media and the pledges people have made to support organizations seeking to address the injustice happening in the US and the world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Manzo Khulu,Owner and director at Khuluma language services and Abram Mashatole, Academic focusing on linguistics had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the development potential within South Africa if indigenous black languages are same stature as English and Afrikaans.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bianca Viljoen, director at Agility Channel had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how to focus on our personal healthy achievements and steps towards our fitness goals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nola Payne, Head of faculty of Information and communications technology at the IIE had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how matrics should aim to re-create their own exam experience. As there will not be an official mid-year exam this year due to the pandemic as this will provide valuable practice and opportunity to improve their performance later year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Catherine Clark, Owner and Founder of the Harvest Table offers tips on how to eat well and maintain a healthy immune system that is not only inexpensive but will see you back in tip toe shape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Racey Muchilwa, Head of Norvartis Sub-Saharan Africa had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the reason behind the stigma on certain diseases like Multiple Sclerosis and the importance of communicating and educating people on the different types to diseases to eliminate people spreading misinformation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kenneth Coster, Partner at Webber Wentzel chats with Nickoluas Bauer on the legal standpoint of the employer to ensure the workplace is safe to go back to. He also touched on whether the employee has the right to refuse to go back to work if they feel it is not safe and the importance of a Covid-19 compliance officer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Selina Beiber,Senior regional director for Turkey, MENA and south Africa at GoDaddy chats with Nickolaus Bauer on ways in which freelancers and small business owners can accelerate their digital journey to help stay active during the covid-19 pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the latest entertainment news discussing Hip Hop artist being signed by urban culture label "Def Jam", Ricky Rick issuing an apology to Sizwe Dhlomo, Why #SomiziMustFall was trending and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST