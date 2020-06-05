Latest Entertainment News!

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675. 4 June 2020 9:48 PM
Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba Fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo died in Havana on 29 April. 4 June 2020 6:17 PM
Child Protection Week: Women & Men Against Child Abuse 'at a breaking point' Director Miranda Jordan expresses her frustration with the justice system. 4 June 2020 5:19 PM
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta. 4 June 2020 1:27 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
Latest Entertainment News!

Latest Entertainment News!

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Nickolus Bauer on the latest entertainment news from John Boyega's "Black Lives matter" inspiring speech, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi apologizing for her old social media tweets, L'Oréal facing backlash for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and more.



More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Cybercriminals targeting vulnerable home workers

5 June 2020 6:05 AM

John Mc Loughlin, Cyber-security expert and J2 software CEO chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the importance of cyber security and privacy risks in businesses whilst they are accommodating remote working for their employees.

Why we like to focus on "Protests"rather than the reason behind them?

4 June 2020 6:10 AM

Roy Gluckman, Director at Cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on  people around the world who have rallied in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the United States following the police killing of George Floyd. He spoke on the reason behind why people focus on reporting on the looting and protests instead as to why people have taken to the streets in the first place. He discussed the role in which leaders could take to serve the outcry of people and try to meet the protesters needs. 

Black Lives matter and Blackout Tuesday

4 June 2020 5:37 AM

Digital Specialist, Dirk Visser had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the global protests sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, he explained the meaning behind #Blackout Tuesday and whether brands should join in such social issues. He also spoke on the insensitive challenges on Black Lives Matter made on social media and the pledges people have made to support organizations seeking to address the injustice happening in the US and the world.

Equality regarding indigenous languages

3 June 2020 6:15 AM

Manzo Khulu,Owner and director at Khuluma language services and Abram Mashatole, Academic focusing on linguistics had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the development potential within South Africa if indigenous black languages are same stature as English and Afrikaans.

Fitness rewarded for not ‘hanging up the towel’ while gyms closed

3 June 2020 5:40 AM

Bianca Viljoen, director at Agility Channel had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how to focus on our personal healthy achievements and steps towards our fitness goals.

Matric Mid-Year Exams: Create your own Lockdown simulation

2 June 2020 6:03 AM

Nola Payne, Head of faculty of Information and communications technology at the IIE had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how matrics should aim to re-create their own exam experience. As there will not be an official mid-year exam this year due to the pandemic as this will provide valuable practice and opportunity to improve their performance later year.

Tips on eating healthy on a shoestring budget

2 June 2020 5:54 AM

Catherine Clark, Owner and Founder of the Harvest Table offers tips on how to eat well and maintain a healthy immune system that is not only inexpensive but will see you back in tip toe shape.

Stigma on certain diseases in the African culture

1 June 2020 7:21 AM

Racey Muchilwa, Head of Norvartis Sub-Saharan Africa had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the reason behind the stigma on certain diseases like Multiple Sclerosis and the importance of communicating and educating people on the different types to diseases to eliminate people spreading misinformation.

Covid-19: can employees withdraw from the workplace?

1 June 2020 7:07 AM

Kenneth Coster, Partner at Webber Wentzel chats with Nickoluas Bauer on the legal standpoint of the employer to ensure the workplace is safe to go back to. He also touched on whether the employee has the right to refuse to go back to work if they feel it is not safe and the importance of  a Covid-19 compliance officer.

