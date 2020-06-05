Latest Entertainment News!

Roy Gluckman, Director at Cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on people around the world who have rallied in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the United States following the police killing of George Floyd. He spoke on the reason behind why people focus on reporting on the looting and protests instead as to why people have taken to the streets in the first place. He discussed the role in which leaders could take to serve the outcry of people and try to meet the protesters needs.

