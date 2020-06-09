The rise of a new economy

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Behavioural Science and changing behaviour in Covid-19 times
Guests
Tegan Crymble - Head of Strategy at BreadCrumbs Linguistics
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - How does an electronic accelerator work ?
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:10
EWN: One killed in Durban CBD building collapse
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
[Right Of Reply] DA alleges government's refusal for chartered flights to land for the repatriation of South Africans stuck abroad
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 16:20
How Virgin Active gyms will change
Guests
Tsholo Kubekha, Commercial Director
Today at 16:52
Grocery costs have risen by 30% and impacting the poor badly
Guests
Julie Smith
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Bidvest to donate decontamination services and consumables to the value of R14 million to vulnerable schools
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO-designate at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Managing Remotely
Guests
Debbie Goodman-Bhyat - Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer
The Azania Mosaka Show
Latest Local
Virgin Active SA to implement changes to comply with COVID-19 regulations Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman reflects on the different changes that the gym will do when it reopens. 9 June 2020 1:35 PM
One person killed and others injured in Durban building collapse Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says rescue care workers say everyone who was inside the building has been rescued. 9 June 2020 1:03 PM
UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080 There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059. 8 June 2020 8:55 PM
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
The Best Of Early Breakfast
The rise of a new economy

The rise of a new economy

9 June 2020 6:16 AM

Nick Durrant, Bluegrass digital CEO chats with Wasanga Mehana on how companies need to rethink the way they do business and try to adapt to the ‘new normal.


How to improve the effectiveness of meetings in businesses

9 June 2020 5:41 AM

Mark Kayser, Fluid CEO chats with  Wasanga Mehana on how to conduct a productive virtual meeting within a company, especially now that many businesses work remotely.

 

How HR executives can be proactive in the workplace

8 June 2020 6:13 AM

Adrain Zanetti, General manager at Hey Jude chats with Wasanga Mehana on how important it is for businesses to keep staff motivated and mentally connected as many of them are still working remotely.

e-waste becoming a growing problem

8 June 2020 5:50 AM

Bridgette Vermaak, Xperien IT Asset Disposal expert chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to combat e-waste as it is becoming a growing problem due to a large number of IT assets improperly recycled annually, exposing the environment to toxic waste.

Cybercriminals targeting vulnerable home workers

5 June 2020 6:05 AM

John Mc Loughlin, Cyber-security expert and J2 software CEO chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the importance of cyber security and privacy risks in businesses whilst they are accommodating remote working for their employees.

Latest Entertainment News!

5 June 2020 5:38 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Nickolus Bauer on the latest entertainment news from John Boyega's "Black Lives matter" inspiring speech, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi apologizing for her old social media tweets, L'Oréal facing backlash for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and more.

Why we like to focus on "Protests"rather than the reason behind them?

4 June 2020 6:10 AM

Roy Gluckman, Director at Cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on  people around the world who have rallied in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the United States following the police killing of George Floyd. He spoke on the reason behind why people focus on reporting on the looting and protests instead as to why people have taken to the streets in the first place. He discussed the role in which leaders could take to serve the outcry of people and try to meet the protesters needs. 

Black Lives matter and Blackout Tuesday

4 June 2020 5:37 AM

Digital Specialist, Dirk Visser had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the global protests sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, he explained the meaning behind #Blackout Tuesday and whether brands should join in such social issues. He also spoke on the insensitive challenges on Black Lives Matter made on social media and the pledges people have made to support organizations seeking to address the injustice happening in the US and the world.

Equality regarding indigenous languages

3 June 2020 6:15 AM

Manzo Khulu,Owner and director at Khuluma language services and Abram Mashatole, Academic focusing on linguistics had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the development potential within South Africa if indigenous black languages are same stature as English and Afrikaans.

Fitness rewarded for not ‘hanging up the towel’ while gyms closed

3 June 2020 5:40 AM

Bianca Viljoen, director at Agility Channel had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on how to focus on our personal healthy achievements and steps towards our fitness goals.

SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer

Politics

'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients'

Politics

Brrrr... freezing weekend ahead for Gauteng residents

Local

EWN Highlights

3 men arrested for killing police officer in Nyanga

9 June 2020 1:20 PM

Coronavirus may have spread in Wuhan in August, but China dismissive

9 June 2020 12:55 PM

Mashaba wants Mkhwebane to pay his legal fees when he takes report on review

9 June 2020 12:06 PM

