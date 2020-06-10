Infertility Awareness

Dr Yusuf Dasoo, Director of the BIOART fertility centre and fertility specialist chats with Wasanga Mehana on the misconception and stigma around infertility and how to measure readiness especially with females who want to have kids at later stage of their life.
Dhashni Naidoo, FNB consumer education programme manager chats with Wasanga Mehana on ways to stretch your rands and cents during lockdown as the challenges of income instability require consumers to cultivate good money management habits.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nick Durrant, Bluegrass digital CEO chats with Wasanga Mehana on how companies need to rethink the way they do business and try to adapt to the ‘new normal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mark Kayser, Fluid CEO chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to conduct a productive virtual meeting within a company, especially now that many businesses work remotely.
Adrain Zanetti, General manager at Hey Jude chats with Wasanga Mehana on how important it is for businesses to keep staff motivated and mentally connected as many of them are still working remotely.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bridgette Vermaak, Xperien IT Asset Disposal expert chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to combat e-waste as it is becoming a growing problem due to a large number of IT assets improperly recycled annually, exposing the environment to toxic waste.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Mc Loughlin, Cyber-security expert and J2 software CEO chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the importance of cyber security and privacy risks in businesses whilst they are accommodating remote working for their employees.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Nickolus Bauer on the latest entertainment news from John Boyega's "Black Lives matter" inspiring speech, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi apologizing for her old social media tweets, L'Oréal facing backlash for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Roy Gluckman, Director at Cohesion collective an equality, diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on people around the world who have rallied in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the United States following the police killing of George Floyd. He spoke on the reason behind why people focus on reporting on the looting and protests instead as to why people have taken to the streets in the first place. He discussed the role in which leaders could take to serve the outcry of people and try to meet the protesters needs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Digital Specialist, Dirk Visser had a conversation with Nickolaus Bauer on the global protests sparked by the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, he explained the meaning behind #Blackout Tuesday and whether brands should join in such social issues. He also spoke on the insensitive challenges on Black Lives Matter made on social media and the pledges people have made to support organizations seeking to address the injustice happening in the US and the world.LISTEN TO PODCAST