Facebook Announces Policy Review

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Wasanga Mehana as to why Mark Zuckenburg decided to review Facebook's content policies after the site received backlash particularly from its own employees, over the decision to not remove controversial post from US president Donald Trump.
Sonja Simak, Master transformation coach, facilitator and trainer for systemic healing with integral background in trauma and owner of HealingPoint chats with Wasanga Mehana on how children who grow up in households where abuse is being perpetrated affects them in the long run and how they can be rehabilitated.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Yusuf Dasoo, Director of the BIOART fertility centre and fertility specialist chats with Wasanga Mehana on the misconception and stigma around infertility and how to measure readiness especially with females who want to have kids at later stage of their life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dhashni Naidoo, FNB consumer education programme manager chats with Wasanga Mehana on ways to stretch your rands and cents during lockdown as the challenges of income instability require consumers to cultivate good money management habits.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nick Durrant, Bluegrass digital CEO chats with Wasanga Mehana on how companies need to rethink the way they do business and try to adapt to the ‘new normal.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mark Kayser, Fluid CEO chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to conduct a productive virtual meeting within a company, especially now that many businesses work remotely.
Adrain Zanetti, General manager at Hey Jude chats with Wasanga Mehana on how important it is for businesses to keep staff motivated and mentally connected as many of them are still working remotely.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bridgette Vermaak, Xperien IT Asset Disposal expert chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to combat e-waste as it is becoming a growing problem due to a large number of IT assets improperly recycled annually, exposing the environment to toxic waste.LISTEN TO PODCAST
John Mc Loughlin, Cyber-security expert and J2 software CEO chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the importance of cyber security and privacy risks in businesses whilst they are accommodating remote working for their employees.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Nickolus Bauer on the latest entertainment news from John Boyega's "Black Lives matter" inspiring speech, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi apologizing for her old social media tweets, L'Oréal facing backlash for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST