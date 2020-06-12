Latest Entertainment News!

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid. 11 June 2020 6:04 PM
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof. 11 June 2020 5:01 PM
Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional Independent candidates can now contest national and provincial elections without belonging to a political party. 11 June 2020 10:59 AM
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
Latest Entertainment News!

Latest Entertainment News!

12 June 2020 6:04 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Refilwe Modiselle winning an international award,  the Ferguson's involved in another drama with their on of their actor, Babes Wodumo shares the struggles of being in the industry and DJ Zinhle speaks on the cyber bullying her child is experiencing pleading the public to stop.


Effects of abuse around your child

11 June 2020 6:14 AM

Sonja Simak, Master transformation coach, facilitator and trainer for systemic healing with integral background in trauma and owner of HealingPoint chats with Wasanga Mehana on how children who grow up in households where abuse is being perpetrated affects them in the long run and how they can  be rehabilitated.

Facebook Announces Policy Review

11 June 2020 5:40 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Wasanga Mehana as to why Mark Zuckenburg decided to review Facebook's content policies after the site received backlash particularly from its own employees, over the decision to not remove controversial post from US president Donald Trump.

Infertility Awareness

10 June 2020 6:19 AM

Dr Yusuf Dasoo, Director of the BIOART fertility centre and fertility specialist chats with Wasanga Mehana on the misconception and stigma around infertility and how to measure readiness especially with females who want to have kids at later stage of their life. 

Make each rand count!

10 June 2020 5:38 AM

Dhashni Naidoo, FNB consumer education programme manager chats with Wasanga Mehana on ways to stretch your rands and cents during lockdown as the challenges of income instability require consumers to cultivate good money management habits.

The rise of a new economy

9 June 2020 6:16 AM

Nick Durrant, Bluegrass digital CEO chats with Wasanga Mehana on how companies need to rethink the way they do business and try to adapt to the ‘new normal.

How to improve the effectiveness of meetings in businesses

9 June 2020 5:41 AM

Mark Kayser, Fluid CEO chats with  Wasanga Mehana on how to conduct a productive virtual meeting within a company, especially now that many businesses work remotely.

 

How HR executives can be proactive in the workplace

8 June 2020 6:13 AM

Adrain Zanetti, General manager at Hey Jude chats with Wasanga Mehana on how important it is for businesses to keep staff motivated and mentally connected as many of them are still working remotely.

e-waste becoming a growing problem

8 June 2020 5:50 AM

Bridgette Vermaak, Xperien IT Asset Disposal expert chats with Wasanga Mehana on how to combat e-waste as it is becoming a growing problem due to a large number of IT assets improperly recycled annually, exposing the environment to toxic waste.

Cybercriminals targeting vulnerable home workers

5 June 2020 6:05 AM

John Mc Loughlin, Cyber-security expert and J2 software CEO chats with Nickolaus Bauer on the importance of cyber security and privacy risks in businesses whilst they are accommodating remote working for their employees.

Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality

Politics

By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize

Politics

702 announces lineup changes

Local

'We ask for forgiveness': Renewed calls for an end to GBV

12 June 2020 9:17 AM

WCED: Grade 12s need to be at school every day to prepare for exams

12 June 2020 7:36 AM

CoCT officials grilled in Parly over SAPS destroying shacks in Hangberg

12 June 2020 7:18 AM

