Tips to stay connected in a socially distance world

Today at 18:09
Big arrests made on VBS case
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
First response to the SAA rescue plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
How The Crazy Store adapted during Covid-19?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lennett - MD at The Crazy Store
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Making estate planning more equitable
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Trying to get out of a timeshare contract
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter: How artisan market Kamers-Makers is pivoting post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wanda Du Toit - Owner And Co-Founder at Kamers-Makers
Latest Local
Children should return to school without delay, says senior researcher Stellenbosch University senior researcher Dr Nic Spaull says nearly 1-million children are left home alone. 17 June 2020 5:56 PM
City Power restoring power to parts of Johannesburg Several areas experienced unplanned outages due to the overloading of the network caused by the high demand for electricity. 17 June 2020 5:30 PM
[LISTEN] Home of Hope requests help with resources for homeschooling programme The home is asking for 10 laptops and 40 tablets to keep its homeschooling programme going. 17 June 2020 5:16 PM
[COMING LIVE] Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm President Cyril Ramaphosa to brief the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 17 June 2020 6:14 PM
Can South Africa afford a nuclear power plant building programme? Energy expert Chris Yelland says there is pressure building from the nuclear lobby groups for a nuclear new build. 17 June 2020 7:56 AM
Victoria Mxenge: Challenged apartheid regime to uplift SA youth #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Victoria Mxenge and the impact she had on SA youth. 16 June 2020 3:01 PM
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for South African importers Inflation expectations are declining, partly because the collapse in oil prices has been greater than rand depreciation. 17 June 2020 9:16 AM
That 'All Wines Matter' blunder Andy Rice on this week's great advertising campaigns - and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons. 16 June 2020 8:16 PM
Gen Z - the architects of our New World Order Generation Z is a demographic that's born roughly between the mid 1990s to the mid-2010s. 16 June 2020 7:32 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
Tips to stay connected in a socially distance world

Tips to stay connected in a socially distance world

15 June 2020 5:56 AM

Rioma Cominelli, Director at First Loyalty Plus chats with Wasanga Mehana on how the internet has unlocked our communication superpowers by providing a variety of opportunities to connect through multiple social activities during lockdown.


More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Emotional and psychological trauma caused by gender based voilence

17 June 2020 6:26 AM

Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the impact of  emotional/psychological trauma caused by gender based violence towards the victim and the importance of getting out of an abusive relationship and seeking medical assistance, she also broke down the dark motivation behind an abusive perpetrators.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Making SA alcohol Safe

16 June 2020 6:23 AM

Maurice Smithers, Southern  Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance director chats with Wasanga Mehana on how safer roads and communities will only be achieved if there is a  better alcohol related legislation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth tackle #black Lives Matter in SA

16 June 2020 6:06 AM

Tasneem Ismail, South African youth Black Lives Matter organizer had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the youth in South Africa can take a stand when it comes to #Black Lives Matter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Musician Mphikeli "Bongo Roit" Zungu returns to music after a long break

15 June 2020 6:20 AM

Reggae and dancehall Musician, Mphikeli "Bongo Riot" Zungu had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the challenges of being a reggae musician in South Africa, the transition of being in a popular group like "Gang instrumentals" to having a solo career and the financial problems he  experienced when he paused his career.  He also gave advise to people who want a career in the music industry and his return in the music industry with a dancehall battle with Black Dellinger via Facebook live.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment News!

12 June 2020 6:04 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Refilwe Modiselle winning an international award,  the Ferguson's involved in another drama with their on of their actor, Babes Wodumo shares the struggles of being in the industry and DJ Zinhle speaks on the cyber bullying her child is experiencing pleading the public to stop.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Effects of abuse around your child

11 June 2020 6:14 AM

Sonja Simak, Master transformation coach, facilitator and trainer for systemic healing with integral background in trauma and owner of HealingPoint chats with Wasanga Mehana on how children who grow up in households where abuse is being perpetrated affects them in the long run and how they can  be rehabilitated.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Facebook Announces Policy Review

11 June 2020 5:40 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Wasanga Mehana as to why Mark Zuckenburg decided to review Facebook's content policies after the site received backlash particularly from its own employees, over the decision to not remove controversial post from US president Donald Trump.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Infertility Awareness

10 June 2020 6:19 AM

Dr Yusuf Dasoo, Director of the BIOART fertility centre and fertility specialist chats with Wasanga Mehana on the misconception and stigma around infertility and how to measure readiness especially with females who want to have kids at later stage of their life. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make each rand count!

10 June 2020 5:38 AM

Dhashni Naidoo, FNB consumer education programme manager chats with Wasanga Mehana on ways to stretch your rands and cents during lockdown as the challenges of income instability require consumers to cultivate good money management habits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

