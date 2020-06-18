Water Must Get Back on the Health Agenda

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:11
Femicide pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Shaheda Omar
Dr Nwabisa Shai
Today at 17:20
Cinemas will now be operating under advanced level 3
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ryan Williams - Executive Head Of Sales at Cinemark
Today at 18:09
Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Banking Association gives update on Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and debt relief programme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What happens to your money when you die and you have a retirement annuity or company retirement fund?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Conflict resolution between customers, suppliers and most importantly teams in a remote working environment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. 18 June 2020 4:46 PM
Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the hospital says there was an error in recording the sex of the babies. 18 June 2020 4:27 PM
Tshegofatso Pule's family commends police for acting swiftly Pule's uncle Tumisang Katake says they know nothing about the man that was arrested for the gruesome murder. 18 June 2020 3:08 PM
View all Local
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation. 18 June 2020 7:34 AM
Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse President Cyril Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes. 17 June 2020 9:14 PM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
The Best of Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
Water Must Get Back on the Health Agenda

Water Must Get Back on the Health Agenda

18 June 2020 6:17 AM

Mannie Jnr. Ramos,  CEO at of Abeco Tanks chats with Wasanga Mehana on why water tanks and water hygiene should become top priority as the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting the  poorest communities in Africa who have limited access to water for basic sanitation, hygiene and health.


More episodes from The Best of Early Breakfast

Emotional and psychological trauma caused by gender based voilence

17 June 2020 6:26 AM

Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the impact of  emotional/psychological trauma caused by gender based violence towards the victim and the importance of getting out of an abusive relationship and seeking medical assistance, she also broke down the dark motivation behind an abusive perpetrators.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Making SA alcohol Safe

16 June 2020 6:23 AM

Maurice Smithers, Southern  Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance director chats with Wasanga Mehana on how safer roads and communities will only be achieved if there is a  better alcohol related legislation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth tackle #black Lives Matter in SA

16 June 2020 6:06 AM

Tasneem Ismail, South African youth Black Lives Matter organizer had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the youth in South Africa can take a stand when it comes to #Black Lives Matter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Musician Mphikeli "Bongo Roit" Zungu returns to music after a long break

15 June 2020 6:20 AM

Reggae and dancehall Musician, Mphikeli "Bongo Riot" Zungu had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the challenges of being a reggae musician in South Africa, the transition of being in a popular group like "Gang instrumentals" to having a solo career and the financial problems he  experienced when he paused his career.  He also gave advise to people who want a career in the music industry and his return in the music industry with a dancehall battle with Black Dellinger via Facebook live.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tips to stay connected in a socially distance world

15 June 2020 5:56 AM

Rioma Cominelli, Director at First Loyalty Plus chats with Wasanga Mehana on how the internet has unlocked our communication superpowers by providing a variety of opportunities to connect through multiple social activities during lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment News!

12 June 2020 6:04 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Refilwe Modiselle winning an international award,  the Ferguson's involved in another drama with their on of their actor, Babes Wodumo shares the struggles of being in the industry and DJ Zinhle speaks on the cyber bullying her child is experiencing pleading the public to stop.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Effects of abuse around your child

11 June 2020 6:14 AM

Sonja Simak, Master transformation coach, facilitator and trainer for systemic healing with integral background in trauma and owner of HealingPoint chats with Wasanga Mehana on how children who grow up in households where abuse is being perpetrated affects them in the long run and how they can  be rehabilitated.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Facebook Announces Policy Review

11 June 2020 5:40 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Wasanga Mehana as to why Mark Zuckenburg decided to review Facebook's content policies after the site received backlash particularly from its own employees, over the decision to not remove controversial post from US president Donald Trump.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Infertility Awareness

10 June 2020 6:19 AM

Dr Yusuf Dasoo, Director of the BIOART fertility centre and fertility specialist chats with Wasanga Mehana on the misconception and stigma around infertility and how to measure readiness especially with females who want to have kids at later stage of their life. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

Politics Local

SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process

Business Local

[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Lockdown averted a catastrophe in SA

18 June 2020 5:16 PM

Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

18 June 2020 3:46 PM

GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist

18 June 2020 3:35 PM

