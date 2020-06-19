Latest Entertainment news!

Reggae and dancehall Musician, Mphikeli "Bongo Riot" Zungu had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the challenges of being a reggae musician in South Africa, the transition of being in a popular group like "Gang instrumentals" to having a solo career and the financial problems he experienced when he paused his career. He also gave advise to people who want a career in the music industry and his return in the music industry with a dancehall battle with Black Dellinger via Facebook live.

