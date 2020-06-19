Latest Entertainment news!

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on South Africans cancelling international musician and actor Tyrese Gibson on outlandish claims about South Africa, Fondo Bronco coming back with a 2020 reboot, the Ferguson's refute actor Mlami Mangcala ill treatment allegation and more.
Dr Trishun Singh, Leading local cardiologist practicing at Netcare St Augustine hospital in Durban chats with Wasanga Mehana on the dangers of not monitoring and treating chronic diseases adequately during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mannie Jnr. Ramos, CEO at of Abeco Tanks chats with Wasanga Mehana on why water tanks and water hygiene should become top priority as the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting the poorest communities in Africa who have limited access to water for basic sanitation, hygiene and health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the impact of emotional/psychological trauma caused by gender based violence towards the victim and the importance of getting out of an abusive relationship and seeking medical assistance, she also broke down the dark motivation behind an abusive perpetrators.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Maurice Smithers, Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance director chats with Wasanga Mehana on how safer roads and communities will only be achieved if there is a better alcohol related legislation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tasneem Ismail, South African youth Black Lives Matter organizer had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the youth in South Africa can take a stand when it comes to #Black Lives Matter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Reggae and dancehall Musician, Mphikeli "Bongo Riot" Zungu had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the challenges of being a reggae musician in South Africa, the transition of being in a popular group like "Gang instrumentals" to having a solo career and the financial problems he experienced when he paused his career. He also gave advise to people who want a career in the music industry and his return in the music industry with a dancehall battle with Black Dellinger via Facebook live.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rioma Cominelli, Director at First Loyalty Plus chats with Wasanga Mehana on how the internet has unlocked our communication superpowers by providing a variety of opportunities to connect through multiple social activities during lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Refilwe Modiselle winning an international award, the Ferguson's involved in another drama with their on of their actor, Babes Wodumo shares the struggles of being in the industry and DJ Zinhle speaks on the cyber bullying her child is experiencing pleading the public to stop.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sonja Simak, Master transformation coach, facilitator and trainer for systemic healing with integral background in trauma and owner of HealingPoint chats with Wasanga Mehana on how children who grow up in households where abuse is being perpetrated affects them in the long run and how they can be rehabilitated.LISTEN TO PODCAST