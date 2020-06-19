‘COVID-19 fears’ could result in unnecessary cardiac death

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:41
Exploring social cohesion beyond 2020
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Today at 12:45
COSAS Western Cape shuts schools in Cape Town
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Mphumzi Giwu
Today at 12:56
Health MEC Bandile Masuku gives budget vote speech
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - HTA School of Culinary Art Eat in Initiative
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Megan Meikle - Head of the Eat In Initiative at HTA
Today at 13:35
What's on the box - What's good to watch on the streaming services
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Health Budget allocation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 18:09
WAITING FOR CONFIRMATION Former Comair CEO planning new airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Best Bits of the Money Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756 There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737. 18 June 2020 9:59 PM
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients' Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities. 18 June 2020 5:09 PM
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. 18 June 2020 4:46 PM
View all Local
Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape. 18 June 2020 2:06 PM
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court. 18 June 2020 12:55 PM
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
‘COVID-19 fears’ could result in unnecessary cardiac death

‘COVID-19 fears’ could result in unnecessary cardiac death

19 June 2020 6:21 AM

Dr Trishun Singh, Leading local cardiologist practicing at Netcare St Augustine hospital in Durban chats with Wasanga Mehana on the dangers of not monitoring and treating chronic diseases adequately during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.


More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Latest Entertainment news!

19 June 2020 5:51 AM

Khotso Rams,  Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on South Africans cancelling international musician and actor Tyrese Gibson on outlandish claims about South Africa, Fondo Bronco coming back with a 2020 reboot, the Ferguson's refute actor Mlami Mangcala ill treatment  allegation and more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water Must Get Back on the Health Agenda

18 June 2020 6:17 AM

Mannie Jnr. Ramos,  CEO at of Abeco Tanks chats with Wasanga Mehana on why water tanks and water hygiene should become top priority as the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting the  poorest communities in Africa who have limited access to water for basic sanitation, hygiene and health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emotional and psychological trauma caused by gender based voilence

17 June 2020 6:26 AM

Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the impact of  emotional/psychological trauma caused by gender based violence towards the victim and the importance of getting out of an abusive relationship and seeking medical assistance, she also broke down the dark motivation behind an abusive perpetrators.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Making SA alcohol Safe

16 June 2020 6:23 AM

Maurice Smithers, Southern  Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance director chats with Wasanga Mehana on how safer roads and communities will only be achieved if there is a  better alcohol related legislation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth tackle #black Lives Matter in SA

16 June 2020 6:06 AM

Tasneem Ismail, South African youth Black Lives Matter organizer had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the youth in South Africa can take a stand when it comes to #Black Lives Matter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Musician Mphikeli "Bongo Roit" Zungu returns to music after a long break

15 June 2020 6:20 AM

Reggae and dancehall Musician, Mphikeli "Bongo Riot" Zungu had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the challenges of being a reggae musician in South Africa, the transition of being in a popular group like "Gang instrumentals" to having a solo career and the financial problems he  experienced when he paused his career.  He also gave advise to people who want a career in the music industry and his return in the music industry with a dancehall battle with Black Dellinger via Facebook live.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tips to stay connected in a socially distance world

15 June 2020 5:56 AM

Rioma Cominelli, Director at First Loyalty Plus chats with Wasanga Mehana on how the internet has unlocked our communication superpowers by providing a variety of opportunities to connect through multiple social activities during lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment News!

12 June 2020 6:04 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Refilwe Modiselle winning an international award,  the Ferguson's involved in another drama with their on of their actor, Babes Wodumo shares the struggles of being in the industry and DJ Zinhle speaks on the cyber bullying her child is experiencing pleading the public to stop.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Effects of abuse around your child

11 June 2020 6:14 AM

Sonja Simak, Master transformation coach, facilitator and trainer for systemic healing with integral background in trauma and owner of HealingPoint chats with Wasanga Mehana on how children who grow up in households where abuse is being perpetrated affects them in the long run and how they can  be rehabilitated.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls'

Politics

New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola

Politics

Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm

Local

EWN Highlights

Midrand police investigate death of day-old baby found in Jukskei River

19 June 2020 12:06 PM

R1bn set aside to help taxi industry - Mbalula

19 June 2020 11:17 AM

Suspected hijacker arrested following chase, shootout with cops on N1 South

19 June 2020 10:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA