WeAreDyingHere

The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
How the regulations roller coaster has affected this non alcoholic drinks business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: Augustine Sedgewick's 'Coffeeland'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcia Klein - Editor at Business Times
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is hoing to Harvard Business School and other money matters PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zakes Bantwini - SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues Taxi commuters on Monday were left stranded as Santaco embarked on a shutdown. 22 June 2020 9:08 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
Another young woman murdered - suspect arrested after body of teen found in CT The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered in Philippi in the Western Cape on Saturday. 21 June 2020 4:31 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine and Armsta's Motlanalo Tsebe reflect on the new fund that has been announced. 19 June 2020 1:06 PM
NPA: All VBS accused have now paid their bail They appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Thursday where they all maintained their innocence. 19 June 2020 6:38 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don't have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
'It's very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted "unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain". 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
Early Breakfast
The Best of Early Breakfast
#WeAreDyingHere

#WeAreDyingHere

22 June 2020 5:42 AM

Siphokazi Jonas, Poet, co-writer and director of #wearedyinghere chats with Wasanga Mehana on gender based violence worsening in the country and whether it is important to center messaging around hope when it comes to GBV. She also spoke as to what inspired them to take a theatrical play focusing on the prevalence of gender based violence in South Africa to now be streamed online.


Stop Western cape schools letting boys into your girls change room!

22 June 2020 6:17 AM

Phillip Rosenthal, Christian View network Spokesperson chats with Wasanga Mehana on why they are against the draft 'Gender identity' policy by the Western Cape education department, to allow boys into girls changing rooms.

'COVID-19 fears' could result in unnecessary cardiac death

19 June 2020 6:21 AM

Dr Trishun Singh, Leading local cardiologist practicing at Netcare St Augustine hospital in Durban chats with Wasanga Mehana on the dangers of not monitoring and treating chronic diseases adequately during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Latest Entertainment news!

19 June 2020 5:51 AM

Khotso Rams,  Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on South Africans cancelling international musician and actor Tyrese Gibson on outlandish claims about South Africa, Fondo Bronco coming back with a 2020 reboot, the Ferguson's refute actor Mlami Mangcala ill treatment  allegation and more.

Water Must Get Back on the Health Agenda

18 June 2020 6:17 AM

Mannie Jnr. Ramos,  CEO at of Abeco Tanks chats with Wasanga Mehana on why water tanks and water hygiene should become top priority as the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting the  poorest communities in Africa who have limited access to water for basic sanitation, hygiene and health.

Emotional and psychological trauma caused by gender based voilence

17 June 2020 6:26 AM

Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the impact of  emotional/psychological trauma caused by gender based violence towards the victim and the importance of getting out of an abusive relationship and seeking medical assistance, she also broke down the dark motivation behind an abusive perpetrators.

Making SA alcohol Safe

16 June 2020 6:23 AM

Maurice Smithers, Southern  Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance director chats with Wasanga Mehana on how safer roads and communities will only be achieved if there is a  better alcohol related legislation.

Youth tackle #black Lives Matter in SA

16 June 2020 6:06 AM

Tasneem Ismail, South African youth Black Lives Matter organizer had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the youth in South Africa can take a stand when it comes to #Black Lives Matter.

Musician Mphikeli "Bongo Roit" Zungu returns to music after a long break

15 June 2020 6:20 AM

Reggae and dancehall Musician, Mphikeli "Bongo Riot" Zungu had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the challenges of being a reggae musician in South Africa, the transition of being in a popular group like "Gang instrumentals" to having a solo career and the financial problems he  experienced when he paused his career.  He also gave advise to people who want a career in the music industry and his return in the music industry with a dancehall battle with Black Dellinger via Facebook live.

Tips to stay connected in a socially distance world

15 June 2020 5:56 AM

Rioma Cominelli, Director at First Loyalty Plus chats with Wasanga Mehana on how the internet has unlocked our communication superpowers by providing a variety of opportunities to connect through multiple social activities during lockdown.

Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads

Politics

[VIDEOS] Commuters stranded as taxi strike continues

Local

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

Local World

Tattoo parlours could've opened weeks ago, says artist after guidelines gazetted

22 June 2020 9:26 AM

Ramaphosa: SA not alone in dealing with job losses due to COVID-19

22 June 2020 8:40 AM

Mboweni's budget expected to shed light on govt's plan for COVID-19 hit economy

22 June 2020 8:26 AM

