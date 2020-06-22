#WeAreDyingHere

Siphokazi Jonas, Poet, co-writer and director of #wearedyinghere chats with Wasanga Mehana on gender based violence worsening in the country and whether it is important to center messaging around hope when it comes to GBV. She also spoke as to what inspired them to take a theatrical play focusing on the prevalence of gender based violence in South Africa to now be streamed online.