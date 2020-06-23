Online shopping fraud on the rise

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
MyBroadband Investigation – Radiation from cellular towers vs a phone against your head
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Technology Editor at Mybroadband
Today at 14:05
Young and retrenched
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bryan Hattingh, CEO of exponential leadership company Cycan
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and valuations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa
Today at 15:53
National Educators Covid survey
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 18:13
Alcohol industry in drive to transform R40-R60 billion tavern industry into economic hubs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads. Could this work for SA?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 18:50
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Volkswagen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Emotions and Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Nixon - Behavioural Finance Expert at Momentum Investments
No date set for reopening of private ECD centres The department clarified matters this week saying staff may return to work for preparations to get underway. 23 June 2020 12:43 PM
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court for corruption trial Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in connection with the arms deal. 23 June 2020 10:20 AM
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billi... 23 June 2020 10:01 AM
Jacob Zuma to appear in court today over arms deal case Arms deal critic and activist Paul Holden and Newsroom Afrika legal reporter Karyn Maughan unpack today's court proceedings. 23 June 2020 8:15 AM
SA government has taken too long to come up with emergency budget - Economist Duma Gqubule reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's expected special Budget Speech on Wednesday. 23 June 2020 7:29 AM
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases The acting chief executive of South African cricket's governing body, Jacques Faul, said more than 100 tests had been conducted wi... 22 June 2020 5:24 PM
SA Rugby takes temporary control of the Kings Players, management, office staff, sponsors and provincial and metropolitan authorities have been advised of the latest developmen... 22 June 2020 3:58 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Disagree with Safa president & you're enemy number 1 Ledwaba and Mokoena were on Saturday removed as SAFA Vice-President’s following an NEC meeting where the Association said they had... 22 June 2020 3:25 PM
The Best Of Early Breakfast
Online shopping fraud on the rise

Online shopping fraud on the rise

23 June 2020 5:52 AM

Senzo Nsibande, FNB head of card fraud chats with Wasanga Mehana on how fraudsters have increased their attempts to defraud consumers through card not present shopping activity's and tips to protect yourself from such crimes.


More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Youth Month presents opportunity for parents to talk insurance

23 June 2020 6:12 AM

Christelle Colman, Insurance expert at Old Mutual insure chats with Wasanga Mehana on how parents can have a critical "insurance talk" which enable young adults to successfully leverage opportunities without falling into debt or suffering crippling loss in their early lives and career.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stop Western cape schools letting boys into your girls change room!

22 June 2020 6:17 AM

Phillip Rosenthal, Christian View network Spokesperson chats with Wasanga Mehana on why they are against the draft 'Gender identity' policy by the Western Cape education department, to allow boys into girls changing rooms.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#WeAreDyingHere

22 June 2020 5:42 AM

Siphokazi Jonas, Poet, co-writer and director of #wearedyinghere chats with Wasanga Mehana on gender based violence worsening in the country and whether it is important to center messaging around hope when it comes to GBV. She also spoke as to what inspired them to take a theatrical play focusing on the prevalence of gender based violence in South Africa to now be streamed online.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

‘COVID-19 fears’ could result in unnecessary cardiac death

19 June 2020 6:21 AM

Dr Trishun Singh, Leading local cardiologist practicing at Netcare St Augustine hospital in Durban chats with Wasanga Mehana on the dangers of not monitoring and treating chronic diseases adequately during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment news!

19 June 2020 5:51 AM

Khotso Rams,  Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on South Africans cancelling international musician and actor Tyrese Gibson on outlandish claims about South Africa, Fondo Bronco coming back with a 2020 reboot, the Ferguson's refute actor Mlami Mangcala ill treatment  allegation and more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Water Must Get Back on the Health Agenda

18 June 2020 6:17 AM

Mannie Jnr. Ramos,  CEO at of Abeco Tanks chats with Wasanga Mehana on why water tanks and water hygiene should become top priority as the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting the  poorest communities in Africa who have limited access to water for basic sanitation, hygiene and health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emotional and psychological trauma caused by gender based voilence

17 June 2020 6:26 AM

Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the impact of  emotional/psychological trauma caused by gender based violence towards the victim and the importance of getting out of an abusive relationship and seeking medical assistance, she also broke down the dark motivation behind an abusive perpetrators.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Making SA alcohol Safe

16 June 2020 6:23 AM

Maurice Smithers, Southern  Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance director chats with Wasanga Mehana on how safer roads and communities will only be achieved if there is a  better alcohol related legislation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth tackle #black Lives Matter in SA

16 June 2020 6:06 AM

Tasneem Ismail, South African youth Black Lives Matter organizer had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the youth in South Africa can take a stand when it comes to #Black Lives Matter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's unemployment rate swells to 30.1% in first quarter - Stats SA

Politics

More than 100 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Cape school

Local

[LISTEN] COVID-19 confirmed cases breach 100,000

Local

Wits University begins SA’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial

23 June 2020 12:48 PM

SA's Q1 unemployment rate increased to 30.1% - Stats SA

23 June 2020 12:13 PM

Taxi drivers appeal to govt to make ‘sacrifices’ for them

23 June 2020 12:02 PM

