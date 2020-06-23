Online shopping fraud on the rise

Senzo Nsibande, FNB head of card fraud chats with Wasanga Mehana on how fraudsters have increased their attempts to defraud consumers through card not present shopping activity's and tips to protect yourself from such crimes.
Christelle Colman, Insurance expert at Old Mutual insure chats with Wasanga Mehana on how parents can have a critical "insurance talk" which enable young adults to successfully leverage opportunities without falling into debt or suffering crippling loss in their early lives and career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phillip Rosenthal, Christian View network Spokesperson chats with Wasanga Mehana on why they are against the draft 'Gender identity' policy by the Western Cape education department, to allow boys into girls changing rooms.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Siphokazi Jonas, Poet, co-writer and director of #wearedyinghere chats with Wasanga Mehana on gender based violence worsening in the country and whether it is important to center messaging around hope when it comes to GBV. She also spoke as to what inspired them to take a theatrical play focusing on the prevalence of gender based violence in South Africa to now be streamed online.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Trishun Singh, Leading local cardiologist practicing at Netcare St Augustine hospital in Durban chats with Wasanga Mehana on the dangers of not monitoring and treating chronic diseases adequately during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on South Africans cancelling international musician and actor Tyrese Gibson on outlandish claims about South Africa, Fondo Bronco coming back with a 2020 reboot, the Ferguson's refute actor Mlami Mangcala ill treatment allegation and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mannie Jnr. Ramos, CEO at of Abeco Tanks chats with Wasanga Mehana on why water tanks and water hygiene should become top priority as the Coronavirus pandemic is impacting the poorest communities in Africa who have limited access to water for basic sanitation, hygiene and health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Mirriam Close, Specialist psychiatrist at Crescent clinic had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on the impact of emotional/psychological trauma caused by gender based violence towards the victim and the importance of getting out of an abusive relationship and seeking medical assistance, she also broke down the dark motivation behind an abusive perpetrators.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Maurice Smithers, Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance director chats with Wasanga Mehana on how safer roads and communities will only be achieved if there is a better alcohol related legislation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tasneem Ismail, South African youth Black Lives Matter organizer had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the youth in South Africa can take a stand when it comes to #Black Lives Matter.LISTEN TO PODCAST