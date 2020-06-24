Investing in bonds

Giulia Criscuolo, Pharmacist complimentary medicines expert and life chats with Wasanga Mehana on the vitamin's that may be essential for optimal immune function and protecting against viral illness such as respiratory tract infections a common feature of covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Maphorisa reportedly firing South African influencer, model and entrepreneur Faith Nkesi, musician Sho Majozi exposing Burna Boy and Moonchild Sanelly signed to international label Transgressive records.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phuti Kgomo,Senior Tax adviser at Bowmans analyzes the supplementary budget speech by the minister of finance Tito Mboweni.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Wasanga Mehana on ways to proactively manage your reputation online, as negative opinions about your business can scare off potential hire, influencer partnerships and customers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Livia Dyer, Partner at Bowmans chats with Wasanga Mehana explaining what it means for businesses/organisations now that the President has announced that the majority of the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA) will commence on 1 July 2020.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Christelle Colman, Insurance expert at Old Mutual insure chats with Wasanga Mehana on how parents can have a critical "insurance talk" which enable young adults to successfully leverage opportunities without falling into debt or suffering crippling loss in their early lives and career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Senzo Nsibande, FNB head of card fraud chats with Wasanga Mehana on how fraudsters have increased their attempts to defraud consumers through card not present shopping activity's and tips to protect yourself from such crimes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phillip Rosenthal, Christian View network Spokesperson chats with Wasanga Mehana on why they are against the draft 'Gender identity' policy by the Western Cape education department, to allow boys into girls changing rooms.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Siphokazi Jonas, Poet, co-writer and director of #wearedyinghere chats with Wasanga Mehana on gender based violence worsening in the country and whether it is important to center messaging around hope when it comes to GBV. She also spoke as to what inspired them to take a theatrical play focusing on the prevalence of gender based violence in South Africa to now be streamed online.LISTEN TO PODCAST