Investing in bonds

Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Mandisi Sindo
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisi Sindo - Founder of The KASI RC Shack Theatre
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair? Nickolaus Bauer spoke to matrimonial legal expert Shando Theron on the Afternoon Drive to find out. 26 June 2020 6:00 PM
Johannesburg Zoo gorilla (35 years old) recovering after surgery The 35-year-old male Western lowland 210kg gorilla Makokou underwent surgery last weekend. 26 June 2020 5:35 PM
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
'Not taking decisive action against Helen Zille will be Achilles' heel for DA' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu reflects on the controversial tweets by the party's federal chairperson. 25 June 2020 1:12 PM
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Scared that you may lose your life savings? Warren Ingram, wealth creator, answers listeners' questions about safe investing in anxious times. 25 June 2020 8:07 PM
Why do journalists still attend Julius Malema's media conferences? Why do journalists who are "permitted" to attend Malema's media conferences not show solidarity with those who are banned? 25 June 2020 7:37 PM
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Market Theatre brings performances online with Ditshomo story-time season For the next nine weeks, the Market Theatre Foundation will live stream nine productions across all its social media platforms. 25 June 2020 4:50 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
UPDATE: Nearly 60,000 COVID-19 recoveries for SA, 6,579 new infections There were 87 new deaths: 53 from the Western Cape, 17 from the Eastern Cape, 15 from KwaZulu-Natal and 2 from Gauteng. 25 June 2020 10:06 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast
The Best of Early Breakfast
Investing in bonds

Investing in bonds

24 June 2020 5:40 AM

Nicholas Riemer, FNB head of investment education chats with Wasanga Mehana on how and why government bonds work and ways to gain assess this asset class.


Vitamins C, D, other nutrients vital to boost immunity

26 June 2020 6:13 AM

Giulia Criscuolo, Pharmacist complimentary medicines expert and life chats with Wasanga Mehana on the vitamin's that  may be essential for optimal immune function and protecting against viral illness such as respiratory tract infections a common feature of covid-19.

Latest Entertainment News!

26 June 2020 5:37 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Maphorisa reportedly firing South African influencer, model and entrepreneur Faith Nkesi, musician Sho Majozi exposing Burna Boy and Moonchild Sanelly signed to international label Transgressive records.

Supplementary Budget contains no specific tax reforms

25 June 2020 6:11 AM

Phuti Kgomo,Senior Tax adviser at Bowmans analyzes  the supplementary budget speech by the minister of finance Tito Mboweni.

Why it is important to protect your brand online

25 June 2020 5:46 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Wasanga Mehana on ways to proactively manage your reputation online,  as negative opinions about your  business can scare off potential hire, influencer partnerships and customers.

POPIA commencing on 1st of July 2020

24 June 2020 6:25 AM

Livia Dyer, Partner at Bowmans chats with Wasanga Mehana  explaining what it means for businesses/organisations now that the  President has announced that the majority of the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA) will commence on 1 July 2020.

Youth Month presents opportunity for parents to talk insurance

23 June 2020 6:12 AM

Christelle Colman, Insurance expert at Old Mutual insure chats with Wasanga Mehana on how parents can have a critical "insurance talk" which enable young adults to successfully leverage opportunities without falling into debt or suffering crippling loss in their early lives and career.

Online shopping fraud on the rise

23 June 2020 5:52 AM

Senzo Nsibande, FNB head of card fraud chats with Wasanga Mehana on how fraudsters have increased their attempts to defraud consumers through card not present shopping activity's and tips to protect yourself from such crimes.

Stop Western cape schools letting boys into your girls change room!

22 June 2020 6:17 AM

Phillip Rosenthal, Christian View network Spokesperson chats with Wasanga Mehana on why they are against the draft 'Gender identity' policy by the Western Cape education department, to allow boys into girls changing rooms.

#WeAreDyingHere

22 June 2020 5:42 AM

Siphokazi Jonas, Poet, co-writer and director of #wearedyinghere chats with Wasanga Mehana on gender based violence worsening in the country and whether it is important to center messaging around hope when it comes to GBV. She also spoke as to what inspired them to take a theatrical play focusing on the prevalence of gender based violence in South Africa to now be streamed online.

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

