Representation of women in South Africa's political space

Himal Parbhoo, CEO of FNB savings and cash investments had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how senior citizens can manage the financial impact caused by the pandemic and record low-interest rates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Song-writer, musician and producer, Nani 'INANI' Matthew had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the pandemic is affecting artists, what inspired him to write a song focused on gender based violence and who he would like to collaborate with in future.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Giulia Criscuolo, Pharmacist complimentary medicines expert and life chats with Wasanga Mehana on the vitamin's that may be essential for optimal immune function and protecting against viral illness such as respiratory tract infections a common feature of covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Maphorisa reportedly firing South African influencer, model and entrepreneur Faith Nkesi, musician Sho Majozi exposing Burna Boy and Moonchild Sanelly signed to international label Transgressive records.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phuti Kgomo,Senior Tax adviser at Bowmans analyzes the supplementary budget speech by the minister of finance Tito Mboweni.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Wasanga Mehana on ways to proactively manage your reputation online, as negative opinions about your business can scare off potential hire, influencer partnerships and customers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Livia Dyer, Partner at Bowmans chats with Wasanga Mehana explaining what it means for businesses/organisations now that the President has announced that the majority of the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA) will commence on 1 July 2020.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nicholas Riemer, FNB head of investment education chats with Wasanga Mehana on how and why government bonds work and ways to gain assess this asset class.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Christelle Colman, Insurance expert at Old Mutual insure chats with Wasanga Mehana on how parents can have a critical "insurance talk" which enable young adults to successfully leverage opportunities without falling into debt or suffering crippling loss in their early lives and career.LISTEN TO PODCAST