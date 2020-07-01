The UIF will not pay out from July

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi pleads with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house. 1 July 2020 7:33 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries surpass 10,000 There were 128 new deaths: 52 from the Western Cape; 36 from Gauteng; 25 from the Eastern Cape; 11 from KZN and 4 from Mpumalanga. 30 June 2020 10:22 PM
DA to probe federal chairperson Zille's apartheid tweets MP Werner Horn, who's also the DA's Federal Legal Commission deputy chairperson, has been tasked with investigating the misconduct... 30 June 2020 5:23 PM
SA recession deepens as pre-coronavirus lockdown GDP falls by 2% Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke says this data doesn't include post lockdown data of the economy's performance. 30 June 2020 12:44 PM
Consumers urged to curb unnecessary spending as economy reopens - DebtBusters The organisation's COO Benay Sager says people should avoid getting into debt as no one knows what the future holds. 30 June 2020 9:00 AM
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
Township online grocer Yebo Fresh secures investment from Israeli-Canadian fund Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Boonstra of Yebo Fresh, an affordable online grocery shop with township customers. 30 June 2020 6:36 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
[WATCH] Dad and son's dancing and cooking ritual is too sweet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] TikTok star has mask pierced to her ear in crazy incident Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 July 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Genius plan to keep neighbours upstairs quiet Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 30 June 2020 8:22 AM
Early Breakfast
The Best of Early Breakfast
The UIF will not pay out from July

The UIF will not pay out from July

1 July 2020 5:17 AM

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the commitment to pay the Ters benefits till June, 2020 is per the initial Directive of March 26, 2020. In total, UIF has disbursed close to R28 billion since 16 April 2020.  It says R770 million has been paid directly into the bank accounts of the workers instead of being paid through their employers even though the employers lodged the claims on behalf of workers. The cumulative figure since April that has been paid as relief payments to domestic workers stands at R135 million while a total of R639 million has been paid to workers of foreign nationality.

Guest: Melitta Ngalonkulu, Financial Journalist at Moneyweb
Topic: The UIF will not pay out from July

Host: Africa Melane


Representation of women in South Africa's political space

30 June 2020 5:36 AM

Nomkhitha Gysman, Independent gender specialist spoke to Wasanga Mehana on how representation in parliament is important and ways in which this could ultimately fight injustices on problems like Gender based violence.

How senior citizens can manage finances during the pandemic

29 June 2020 6:06 AM

Himal Parbhoo, CEO of FNB savings and cash investments had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how senior citizens can manage the financial impact caused by the pandemic and record low-interest rates.

Motivation Monday: Musician INANI tackles GBV through music

29 June 2020 5:57 AM

Song-writer, musician and producer, Nani 'INANI' Matthew had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the pandemic is affecting artists,  what inspired him to write a song  focused on gender based violence and who he would like to collaborate with in future.

Vitamins C, D, other nutrients vital to boost immunity

26 June 2020 6:13 AM

Giulia Criscuolo, Pharmacist complimentary medicines expert and life chats with Wasanga Mehana on the vitamin's that  may be essential for optimal immune function and protecting against viral illness such as respiratory tract infections a common feature of covid-19.

Latest Entertainment News!

26 June 2020 5:37 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Maphorisa reportedly firing South African influencer, model and entrepreneur Faith Nkesi, musician Sho Majozi exposing Burna Boy and Moonchild Sanelly signed to international label Transgressive records.

Supplementary Budget contains no specific tax reforms

25 June 2020 6:11 AM

Phuti Kgomo,Senior Tax adviser at Bowmans analyzes  the supplementary budget speech by the minister of finance Tito Mboweni.

Why it is important to protect your brand online

25 June 2020 5:46 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Wasanga Mehana on ways to proactively manage your reputation online,  as negative opinions about your  business can scare off potential hire, influencer partnerships and customers.

POPIA commencing on 1st of July 2020

24 June 2020 6:25 AM

Livia Dyer, Partner at Bowmans chats with Wasanga Mehana  explaining what it means for businesses/organisations now that the  President has announced that the majority of the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA) will commence on 1 July 2020.

Investing in bonds

24 June 2020 5:40 AM

Nicholas Riemer, FNB head of investment education chats with Wasanga Mehana on how and why government bonds work and ways to gain assess this asset class.

Help late firefighter's family rebuild burnt down house

Local

'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system'

Politics

As infection rates increase a hard lockdown remains possibility - Zweli Mkhize

Local

Zondo shocked as ‘no one’ tried to recover looted Prasa money

1 July 2020 8:37 AM

Only the Southern Line reopens as trains back on track in WC

1 July 2020 7:25 AM

Thousands of Alex residents wake up to no power after substation fire

1 July 2020 7:18 AM

