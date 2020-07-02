Another firearm amnesty period approved

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Advocate Tiny Seboko
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Author and journalist Mandy Wiener will return to the Primedia Broadcast team to host the Midday Report.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Onion Peeler lessons for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man The video shows law enforcement officials evict a naked man from his Empolweni home in Khayelitsha. 2 July 2020 9:09 AM
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa in a virtual imbizo called on all South Africans to join in the fight against COVID-19, with infection l... 1 July 2020 7:08 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
'There is a deep unequal resource distribution in SA healthcare system' Oxfam SA inequality programmes manager Dr Basani Baloyi says a there is a shortage of critical medical supplies and understaffing. 1 July 2020 7:56 AM
View all Politics
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
ZOOM: Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Real Foods' Kauai is not chicken about expansion Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski says they have seen a lot of opportunities since the relaxation of regulations. 1 July 2020 8:42 PM
View all Business
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don’t pay if you don’t drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Axe (aka 'Lynx') deodorant has a new scent - 'Africa and Marmite' (not kidding) "We’ve decided to step it up," says Lynx. "With Lynx Marmite, we’re bringing the world of food into the fragrance category." LOL! 30 June 2020 7:25 PM
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Early Breakfast
arrow_forward
Another firearm amnesty period approved

Another firearm amnesty period approved

2 July 2020 6:08 AM

In January, the South African Policing Union called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to cancel the firearm amnesty calling it problematic, adding that it undermines accountability. However, in April some firearm owners petitioned the Minister to consider extending the amnesty.

Topic: Another firearm amnesty period approved

Guest: Claire Taylor, Researcher at Gun Free SA


More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

What Gauteng can learn from the Western Cape

2 July 2020 5:20 AM

On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Gauteng would emerge with the highest number of cases in the coming days, overtaking the Western Cape. Mkhize has also warned that South Africa is on the verge of facing a spike in coronavirus cases and related deaths which means another hard lockdown "may become necessary". Mkhize said the infection rate in Gauteng, in particular, had increased faster than had been anticipated. He added that the so-called "hard lockdown" – Level 5 – had helped prepare the healthcare sector for the anticipated surge in infections.

Guest: Professor Alex van den Heever, WITS School of Governance

Topics: What Gauteng can learn from the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UIF will not pay out from July

1 July 2020 5:17 AM

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the commitment to pay the Ters benefits till June, 2020 is per the initial Directive of March 26, 2020. In total, UIF has disbursed close to R28 billion since 16 April 2020.  It says R770 million has been paid directly into the bank accounts of the workers instead of being paid through their employers even though the employers lodged the claims on behalf of workers. The cumulative figure since April that has been paid as relief payments to domestic workers stands at R135 million while a total of R639 million has been paid to workers of foreign nationality.

Guest: Melitta Ngalonkulu, Financial Journalist at Moneyweb
Topic: The UIF will not pay out from July

Host: Africa Melane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Representation of women in South Africa's political space

30 June 2020 5:36 AM

Nomkhitha Gysman, Independent gender specialist spoke to Wasanga Mehana on how representation in parliament is important and ways in which this could ultimately fight injustices on problems like Gender based violence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How senior citizens can manage finances during the pandemic

29 June 2020 6:06 AM

Himal Parbhoo, CEO of FNB savings and cash investments had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how senior citizens can manage the financial impact caused by the pandemic and record low-interest rates.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Motivation Monday: Musician INANI tackles GBV through music

29 June 2020 5:57 AM

Song-writer, musician and producer, Nani 'INANI' Matthew had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the pandemic is affecting artists,  what inspired him to write a song  focused on gender based violence and who he would like to collaborate with in future.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vitamins C, D, other nutrients vital to boost immunity

26 June 2020 6:13 AM

Giulia Criscuolo, Pharmacist complimentary medicines expert and life chats with Wasanga Mehana on the vitamin's that  may be essential for optimal immune function and protecting against viral illness such as respiratory tract infections a common feature of covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest Entertainment News!

26 June 2020 5:37 AM

Khotso Rams, Television host and entertainment enthusiast chats with Wasanga Mehana on the latest entertainment news from Maphorisa reportedly firing South African influencer, model and entrepreneur Faith Nkesi, musician Sho Majozi exposing Burna Boy and Moonchild Sanelly signed to international label Transgressive records.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Supplementary Budget contains no specific tax reforms

25 June 2020 6:11 AM

Phuti Kgomo,Senior Tax adviser at Bowmans analyzes  the supplementary budget speech by the minister of finance Tito Mboweni.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why it is important to protect your brand online

25 June 2020 5:46 AM

Digital specialist, Dirk Visser chats with Wasanga Mehana on ways to proactively manage your reputation online,  as negative opinions about your  business can scare off potential hire, influencer partnerships and customers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

COCT suspends 4 law enforcement officers over forceful eviction of naked man

Local

Cigarette sales ban not forever - Ramaphosa

Local

Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu

Politics

EWN Highlights

Numsa threatens to take govt to court over taxi industry loading rules

2 July 2020 9:45 AM

AfDB appoints 3 eminent persons to review allegations against Adesina

2 July 2020 9:12 AM

Innocent until proven guilty - ANC NEC on Limpopo officials implicated in VBS

2 July 2020 8:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA