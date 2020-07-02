In January, the South African Policing Union called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to cancel the firearm amnesty calling it problematic, adding that it undermines accountability. However, in April some firearm owners petitioned the Minister to consider extending the amnesty.
Topic: Another firearm amnesty period approved
Guest: Claire Taylor, Researcher at Gun Free SA
On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Gauteng would emerge with the highest number of cases in the coming days, overtaking the Western Cape. Mkhize has also warned that South Africa is on the verge of facing a spike in coronavirus cases and related deaths which means another hard lockdown "may become necessary". Mkhize said the infection rate in Gauteng, in particular, had increased faster than had been anticipated. He added that the so-called "hard lockdown" – Level 5 – had helped prepare the healthcare sector for the anticipated surge in infections.
Guest: Professor Alex van den Heever, WITS School of Governance
Topics: What Gauteng can learn from the Western Cape
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the commitment to pay the Ters benefits till June, 2020 is per the initial Directive of March 26, 2020. In total, UIF has disbursed close to R28 billion since 16 April 2020. It says R770 million has been paid directly into the bank accounts of the workers instead of being paid through their employers even though the employers lodged the claims on behalf of workers. The cumulative figure since April that has been paid as relief payments to domestic workers stands at R135 million while a total of R639 million has been paid to workers of foreign nationality.
Guest: Melitta Ngalonkulu, Financial Journalist at Moneyweb
Topic: The UIF will not pay out from July
Host: Africa Melane
