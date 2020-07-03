Right of reply: Netcare responding to employee call

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home. 2 July 2020 4:10 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19 Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the corona... 2 July 2020 12:08 PM
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus. 2 July 2020 11:48 AM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
CSA announces revised date for 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup match The match details remain the same with SuperSport Park as the hosting venue and the starting time being 11 am (SAST). 1 July 2020 9:13 AM
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
View all World
View all Africa
The Best Of Early Breakfast
Right of reply: Netcare responding to employee call

Right of reply: Netcare responding to employee call

3 July 2020 6:09 AM

Yesterday we received a call from a Netcare employee regarding communication to the staff about COVID-19, etc. He works at Netcare Waterfall.  This morning we're joined by Netcare's Regional Director for Gauteng South West, Sandile Mbele, to respond to the issues raised by Sipho.

Guest: Sandile  Mbele, Regional Director: Gauteng South West  at Netcare

Topics: Right of reply: Netcare responding to employee call

Host: Africa Melane


More episodes from The Best Of Early Breakfast

Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund

3 July 2020 5:47 AM

The ANC NEC has instructed the economic cluster to look into the feasibility of a basic income grant for the unemployed. The party says this is important to tackle the poverty that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.  President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a historic emergency package to deal with the coronavirus crisis in South Africa. It is historic because it is the largest such spending package yet.  Child support grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R300 in May and from June to October they will receive an additional R500 each month. Unemployed South Africans not already receiving a grant or not receiving a UIF payment will be eligible for R350 per month.

Guest: Ivor Chipkin, Director of the think-tank on Government and Public Policy

Topics: Basic income grant beyond Covid-19 relief fund

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Index Report

3 July 2020 5:02 AM

Been speculating about which fitness brand is the hottest? Want to follow the worlds most powerful fitness influencer? This morning, Africa and Liezel discuss the results of this report, as well as looking at what safety measures gyms in SA have put into place for when they reopen.

 Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Fitness Index Report

Another firearm amnesty period approved

2 July 2020 6:08 AM

In January, the South African Policing Union called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to cancel the firearm amnesty calling it problematic, adding that it undermines accountability. However, in April some firearm owners petitioned the Minister to consider extending the amnesty.

Topic: Another firearm amnesty period approved

Guest: Claire Taylor, Researcher at Gun Free SA

What Gauteng can learn from the Western Cape

2 July 2020 5:20 AM

On Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Gauteng would emerge with the highest number of cases in the coming days, overtaking the Western Cape. Mkhize has also warned that South Africa is on the verge of facing a spike in coronavirus cases and related deaths which means another hard lockdown "may become necessary". Mkhize said the infection rate in Gauteng, in particular, had increased faster than had been anticipated. He added that the so-called "hard lockdown" – Level 5 – had helped prepare the healthcare sector for the anticipated surge in infections.

Guest: Professor Alex van den Heever, WITS School of Governance

Topics: What Gauteng can learn from the Western Cape

The UIF will not pay out from July

1 July 2020 5:17 AM

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said the commitment to pay the Ters benefits till June, 2020 is per the initial Directive of March 26, 2020. In total, UIF has disbursed close to R28 billion since 16 April 2020.  It says R770 million has been paid directly into the bank accounts of the workers instead of being paid through their employers even though the employers lodged the claims on behalf of workers. The cumulative figure since April that has been paid as relief payments to domestic workers stands at R135 million while a total of R639 million has been paid to workers of foreign nationality.

Guest: Melitta Ngalonkulu, Financial Journalist at Moneyweb
Topic: The UIF will not pay out from July

Host: Africa Melane

Representation of women in South Africa's political space

30 June 2020 5:36 AM

Nomkhitha Gysman, Independent gender specialist spoke to Wasanga Mehana on how representation in parliament is important and ways in which this could ultimately fight injustices on problems like Gender based violence.

How senior citizens can manage finances during the pandemic

29 June 2020 6:06 AM

Himal Parbhoo, CEO of FNB savings and cash investments had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how senior citizens can manage the financial impact caused by the pandemic and record low-interest rates.

Motivation Monday: Musician INANI tackles GBV through music

29 June 2020 5:57 AM

Song-writer, musician and producer, Nani 'INANI' Matthew had a conversation with Wasanga Mehana on how the pandemic is affecting artists,  what inspired him to write a song  focused on gender based violence and who he would like to collaborate with in future.

Vitamins C, D, other nutrients vital to boost immunity

26 June 2020 6:13 AM

Giulia Criscuolo, Pharmacist complimentary medicines expert and life chats with Wasanga Mehana on the vitamin's that  may be essential for optimal immune function and protecting against viral illness such as respiratory tract infections a common feature of covid-19.

UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections

World Local

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

Local

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

Local

Take SAA's severance packages or risk it with liquidation, dept to unions

3 July 2020 8:01 AM

Concerns raised as DBE sends grades R, 6 & 11 pupils back to school

3 July 2020 6:33 AM

SA records close to 9,000 daily infections, death toll now sits at 2,844

3 July 2020 6:22 AM

