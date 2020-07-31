Food Feature

Paulo Santo - Owner of AurumLISTEN TO PODCAST
Megan Meikle - Head of the Eat In Initiative at HTALISTEN TO PODCAST
Jessica Lester - Owner of Molly MalonesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kamini Pather | Owner and Chef at FudyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania speaks to Abdulla Miya, Owner of Clenergy about how they’ve had to adapt their business during the covid-19 pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania speaks to Alessandro Khojane, Founder & owner of Gemelli about the impact of the lockdown on the restaurant industry as well as Gemelli
Azania speaks to Masechaba Nonyane, co-owner at Natïve Rebels based in Jabavu, Soweto. Native Rebels is the first of
its kind and their space is for the foodie, socialite, music connoisseurs and the activist.
Guest: Marthinus Ferreira - Owner and Executive Head at dw eleven -13LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anna Trapido | Food CriticLISTEN TO PODCAST