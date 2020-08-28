Food Feature - How Covid has changed the food game

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Kuli Roberts
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kuli Roberts - Radio/Tv Presenter at ...
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Musa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Musa Sukwene - Musician at ...
Today at 15:16
EWN: Minister of Police visits Nathaniel Julies' family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:45
Dischem Foundation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 15:49
Jacoz Zuma challenges personal cost order
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 15:52
Celebrating women with Rosie Motene
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWA.
Today at 16:10
William Segodisho Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
The Sim twins Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Loren, Mother of the twins
Today at 16:45
Change Rape Laws Campaign
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 16:52
Women & Men Against Child Abuse
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Miranda Jordan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury pajamas... the new office wear with Woodstock Laundry and Bena Women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dylan Rothschild - Founder at Woodstock Laundry
Today at 18:40
PLAY CLIP: ARY2 - Xan Fraser - 1'28"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eldos residents want corrupt cops removed in wake of Nathaniel Julius killing EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives an update of the situation in Eldorado Park after the death of 16-year-old disabled teen. 28 August 2020 1:00 PM
'There is a hole in this household because Nathaniel is not here anymore' Nathaniel Julius's uncle speaks out on the tragic day his nephew was allegedly shot by police. 28 August 2020 11:26 AM
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture. 28 August 2020 7:40 AM
View all Local
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide Clement Manyathela for the first time cooked butternut soup on a new feature called #CookingWithClement. 28 August 2020 11:43 AM
[WATCH] Baby tasting ice-cream for the first time is funny and cute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 August 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Lightning strikes as groom curses 2020 at wedding Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 August 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Food Feature
arrow_forward
Food Feature - How Covid has changed the food game

Food Feature - How Covid has changed the food game

28 August 2020 1:48 PM

 Coco Reinharz , Chef and Owner of Epicure


More episodes from Food Feature

Food Feature - The Fish and Chip Shop

21 August 2020 1:36 PM

Guests: Nic De Sousa - Founder of The Fish and Chip Shop telephoneO'Neal Madumo - Co-Owner of the Green Valley Store

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food feature - Braai Food gets the Mitchelin treatment

14 August 2020 1:34 PM

Guest: Robin Thabo Jerrams

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature

31 July 2020 1:43 PM

Guest: Chef Siya

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - How Covid-19 has changed the restaurant trend landscape

26 June 2020 2:29 PM

Paulo Santo - Owner of Aurum 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - HTA School of Culinary Art Eat in Initiative

19 June 2020 1:50 PM

Megan Meikle - Head of the Eat In Initiative at HTA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Molly Malones The Drive In

12 June 2020 3:14 PM

Jessica Lester - Owner of Molly Malones 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature - Enhancing dishes with Rooibos

5 June 2020 3:11 PM

Kamini Pather | Owner and Chef at Fudy 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Feature: Clenergy

29 May 2020 1:39 PM

Azania speaks to Abdulla Miya, Owner of Clenergy about how they’ve had to adapt their business during the covid-19 pandemic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food feature: Restaurant Group Gemelli

22 May 2020 1:36 PM

Azania speaks to Alessandro Khojane, Founder & owner of Gemelli about the impact of the lockdown on the restaurant industry as well as Gemelli

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house

Local

Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide

Entertainment

Eldos residents want corrupt cops removed in wake of Nathaniel Julius killing

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: I didn’t deviate from advice of COVID-19 advisory committee

28 August 2020 1:46 PM

Delvina Europa's killer handed two life sentences

28 August 2020 1:43 PM

HRC urges police to use restraint when dealing with public protests

28 August 2020 1:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA