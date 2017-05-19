Friday Profile – Florence Masebe – Actress

Florence Masebe is a South African actress and television presenter best known for her role as Humbulani in the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, from 2004-2009.



In September 2012 she joined the e.tv soapie Scandal! in the role of Precious Thito.



Florence was born in Limpopo. From humble beginnings she chose her path through the UCT Drama School and started acting professionally in 1993.

“I started off by doing kiddies programmes and cameo roles which was important for my growth”.