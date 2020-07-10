Friday Profile Siv Ngesi

Guest: Professor Zeblon Vilakazi - Vice Chancellor of Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sisonke XontiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Boity Thuso - Actress. TV Host. Musician. EntrepreneurLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandy Wiener - New Host of the Midday ReportLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tyson Ngubeni - Comedia/Writer/Actor |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania speaks to Founder of Zulzi, Donald Baloyi about his e-tailing app that has grown since the national lockdownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Azania speaks to Grace Harding, Spokesperson for The Restaurant Collective about the COVID 19 pandemic that may well be a nail in the coffin for the restaurant industry in our country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Connie FergusonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lebogang Mokubela, CEO of Lemok GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST