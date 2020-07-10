Friday Profile Siv Ngesi

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:11
Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown
Guests
Mich Atagana,author of Moments
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an "accelerated economic recovery"
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
My parents have recovered from COVID-19 - Brent Lindeque spreads the GOOD NEWS! Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says people tend not to focus on the number of COVID-19 recoveries that keeps going up. 10 July 2020 2:07 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
Podcasts

Friday Profile
Friday Profile Siv Ngesi

Friday Profile Siv Ngesi

10 July 2020 2:47 PM


Friday Profile - Professor Zeblon Vilakazi

3 July 2020 2:27 PM

Guest:  Professor Zeblon Vilakazi - Vice Chancellor of Wits University

Friday Profile - Sisonke Xonti

26 June 2020 3:30 PM

Sisonke Xonti 

Friday Profile - Boity Thulo

19 June 2020 2:41 PM

Boity Thuso - Actress. TV Host. Musician. Entrepreneur

Friday Profile - Mandy Wiener

12 June 2020 3:36 PM

Mandy Wiener - New Host of the Midday Report

Friday Profile - Comedian Tyson Ngubeni

5 June 2020 3:38 PM

Tyson Ngubeni - Comedia/Writer/Actor |

Friday Profile: Donald Valoyi

29 May 2020 2:41 PM

Azania speaks to Founder of Zulzi, Donald Baloyi about his e-tailing app that has grown since the national lockdown

The Sit-Down Restaurant Industry in South Africa

15 May 2020 3:11 PM

Azania speaks to Grace Harding, Spokesperson for The Restaurant Collective about the COVID 19 pandemic that may well be a nail in the coffin for the restaurant industry in our country.

Friday Profile - Connie Ferguson

8 May 2020 3:04 PM

Guest:  Connie Ferguson

The Friday Profile: Lebogang Mokubela

1 May 2020 3:17 PM

Guest: Lebogang Mokubela, CEO of Lemok Group 

[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

Business Local

Search for missing girl, man who disappeared in Athlone canal may resume today

10 July 2020 3:53 PM

'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus

10 July 2020 3:46 PM

Makhura: Gauteng command council will tackle the virus response as I recover

10 July 2020 2:49 PM

