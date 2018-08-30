THE LITERATURE CORNER: BLURBS

Regular reviewers, as well as listeners, reviewed some of the books they have recently read, sharing their impressions with EusebiusLISTEN TO PODCAST
Book lovers Nomathemba Chandiwana and Mava Kuselo played the monthly Lit Quiz with Eusebius McKaiserLISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius spoke to Brent Meersman about his moving memoir, A Childhood Made Up: Living with my mother's madnessLISTEN TO PODCAST
In our literature Corner, mam’Elinor Sisulu, author Siya Masuku and Eusebius discuss the need to get relevant mother-tongue reading content to children at this time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius in conversation with Craig Higginson on his latest book, The Book of Gifts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Book reviewer Andrea Van Wyk joined Eusebius on the show to review some of the books she had recentl read.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Eusebius hosts writers Siphiwo Mahala, Marianne Thamm and Mandla Langa to hear how they feel, they write and they emote during this unprecedented time.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Barbara Meyer, Nal’ibali PR and Events co-ordinator and Eusebius speak on the importance and
impact of reading on children’s demeanor, their nerves and anxiety especially during this time.