Literature Corner: Book Review

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I checked out investing when I was bored' - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Local
‘Leave him alone’ – Magashule says Zuma’s rights must be respected Ace Magashule was speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday and defended Jacob Zuma, saying the former leader was a South Afr... 3 February 2021 3:43 PM
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation. 3 February 2021 12:47 PM
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission. 3 February 2021 11:20 AM
View all Politics
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest 3 February 2021 7:15 PM
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:20 AM
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Literature Corner
arrow_forward
Literature Corner: Book Review

Literature Corner: Book Review

26 July 2018 4:55 PM

Arts journalist Karabo Kgoleng joined Ray White to review the latest books she has read.


More episodes from The Literature Corner

THE LITERATURE CORNER: BOOK REVIEWS

11 June 2020 12:09 PM

Regular reviewers, as well as listeners, reviewed some of the books they have recently read, sharing their impressions with Eusebius 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Literature Corner: The Lit Quiz

4 June 2020 3:52 PM

Book lovers Nomathemba Chandiwana and Mava Kuselo played the monthly Lit Quiz with Eusebius McKaiser

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Literature Corner - Reading

21 May 2020 11:38 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Literature Corner- Lit Quiz

7 May 2020 11:51 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

THE LITERATURE CORNER: A CHILDHOOD MADE UP

30 April 2020 11:40 AM

Eusebius spoke to Brent Meersman about his moving memoir, A Childhood Made Up: Living with my mother's madness 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Literature Corner- getting African language reading to children

23 April 2020 11:41 AM

In our literature Corner, mam’Elinor Sisulu, author Siya  Masuku and Eusebius discuss the need to get relevant mother-tongue reading content to children at this time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Literature Corner- The Book of Gifts by Craig Higginson

16 April 2020 11:43 AM

Eusebius in conversation with Craig Higginson on his latest book, The Book of Gifts. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LITERATURE CORNER: BOOK REVIEWS

9 April 2020 11:35 AM

Book reviewer Andrea Van Wyk joined Eusebius on the show to review some of the books she had recentl read. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Literature Corner- What South African writers feel during this time of crisis?

2 April 2020 11:43 AM

Eusebius hosts writers Siphiwo Mahala, Marianne Thamm and Mandla Langa to hear how they feel, they write and they emote during this unprecedented time. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Literature corner- How to keep your children busy during the lockdown.

26 March 2020 11:38 AM

Barbara Meyer, Nal’ibali PR and Events co-ordinator and Eusebius speak on the importance and
impact of reading on children’s demeanor, their nerves and anxiety especially during this time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent

Sport

Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service

Local

ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe

Politics

EWN Highlights

KwaDukuza man (22) sentenced to life imprisonment for raping elderly woman

3 February 2021 8:47 PM

Senegal rebels accuse army of 're-starting' war

3 February 2021 8:34 PM

AG Maluleke paints grim picture of the state of key SOEs

3 February 2021 8:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA