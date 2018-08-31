Sex Talk: Justifying love with "but I love him/her/they”

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:05
Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 17:20
News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
Today at 17:45
Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in​
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
Today at 18:09
Long distance bus service sector under pressure. Greyhound to shut down operations on Valentine's Day after 37 years of service
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Francois Meyer - General Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA (BLSA)
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
M&A activity will be all the rage for resources in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Brewer - Managing Director: Investment Banking Division at Absa CIB
Today at 19:08
18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Becker
Today at 19:11
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
No Items to show
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'It's not that easy to move money in the civil service, I've been in government' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd says the money that is reported to be unaccounted for has been stolen. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service The bus company announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year. 3 February 2021 2:55 PM
Healthcare workers must register on electronic system to get COVID-19 vaccine Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith explains how the portal will work and who needs to register. 3 February 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
Tourism Equity Fund: Does it constitute transformation? - Solidarity BBC's Sandile Zungu says black operators suffered because of poor investment in infrastructure that supports their participation. 3 February 2021 12:47 PM
ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says they will not be making running commentary on the state capture commission. 3 February 2021 11:20 AM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
View all Politics
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
View all Business
Jack Devnarain has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 2 February 2021 3:41 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
Scary pics prove that children should never wear blue swimwear Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:20 AM
People sharing old household appliances that still work has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Eusebius McKaiser Show
arrow_forward
Talking Sex with Dr Eve
arrow_forward
Sex Talk: Justifying love with "but I love him/her/they”

Sex Talk: Justifying love with "but I love him/her/they”

31 August 2018 12:07 PM


More episodes from Talking Sex with Dr Eve

Talking Sex - Understanding of addictions in Covid-19

12 June 2020 12:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex - The idea of sexual  pleasure for your children may be an uncomfortable idea for you

5 June 2020 12:20 PM

@Eusebius
 
@Radio702
 and become comfortable talking to your children about this vital element of sexuality education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex- Pleasure as a sexual right

29 May 2020 12:25 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex: Painful Sex

22 May 2020 12:14 PM

Dr Eve spoke to Eusebius and listeners about painful sex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Deep is your Love? - Advice, Intimacy, Lifestyle, Love, Marriage, Relationships, Uncategorized.

15 May 2020 12:29 PM

Dr. Eve

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex with Dr Eve

8 May 2020 12:13 PM

In talking sex- we focus on singles during this lockdown period and how they are or are not adjusting to life at the moment. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex - How to break it to your partner that the lockdown taught you don't love them or can't be intimate with them anymore.

4 May 2020 8:25 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex with Dr Eve- Tools to understand and manage Intimate Conflict

24 April 2020 12:09 PM

Eusebius and Dr Eve explore the tools one can use to understand and manage intimate conflict during this time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex- sexual difficulties during lockdown

17 April 2020 12:03 PM

Later in Talking Sex, Dr Eve explains how sexual difficulties may arise during this lockdown period and conversations we need to be having with our sexual partners.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex- in Lockdown with a cheating partner

3 April 2020 12:09 PM

Dr Eve asks listeners how they are dealing with infidelity and cheating while being in lockdown with their significant other. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent

Sport

Greyhound closes shop after 37 years of service

Local

ANC will comment on Zuma's defiance of ConCourt after NEC meeting - Pule Mabe

Politics

EWN Highlights

SAHPRA: We ensured controlled access to Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

3 February 2021 5:06 PM

Fees Must Fall activist Khanyile: Zuma being unfairly targeted by justice system

3 February 2021 4:52 PM

Mkhize: Govt will reveal COVID vaccine rollout plans when more batches arrive

3 February 2021 4:42 PM

