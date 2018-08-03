Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Podcasts

Talking Sex With Dr Eve
arrow_forward
Sex Talk: Low Libido in Men

Sex Talk: Low Libido in Men

3 August 2018 3:29 PM

Dr. Shingai Mutambirwa spoke to Eusebius about potential causes of low libido in men.


More episodes from Talking Sex With Dr Eve

Talking Sex - Understanding of addictions in Covid-19

12 June 2020 12:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex - The idea of sexual  pleasure for your children may be an uncomfortable idea for you

5 June 2020 12:20 PM

@Eusebius
 
@Radio702
 and become comfortable talking to your children about this vital element of sexuality education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex- Pleasure as a sexual right

29 May 2020 12:25 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex: Painful Sex

22 May 2020 12:14 PM

Dr Eve spoke to Eusebius and listeners about painful sex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Deep is your Love? - Advice, Intimacy, Lifestyle, Love, Marriage, Relationships, Uncategorized.

15 May 2020 12:29 PM

Dr. Eve

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex with Dr Eve

8 May 2020 12:13 PM

In talking sex- we focus on singles during this lockdown period and how they are or are not adjusting to life at the moment. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex - How to break it to your partner that the lockdown taught you don't love them or can't be intimate with them anymore.

4 May 2020 8:25 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex with Dr Eve- Tools to understand and manage Intimate Conflict

24 April 2020 12:09 PM

Eusebius and Dr Eve explore the tools one can use to understand and manage intimate conflict during this time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex- sexual difficulties during lockdown

17 April 2020 12:03 PM

Later in Talking Sex, Dr Eve explains how sexual difficulties may arise during this lockdown period and conversations we need to be having with our sexual partners.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Sex- in Lockdown with a cheating partner

3 April 2020 12:09 PM

Dr Eve asks listeners how they are dealing with infidelity and cheating while being in lockdown with their significant other. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

