The phased-in opening of schools and home schooling

Today at 21:05
News & Current Affairs: Department of Education | #BackToSchool Follow up
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Motheo Brodie - Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530. 30 April 2020 8:40 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:33 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
The phased-in opening of schools and home schooling

The phased-in opening of schools and home schooling

Human Potential and Parenting Expert investigates the implications of the Covid-19 Parenting Paradox on parents and businesses. She also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.



More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

The value of singing to and with children

18 April 2020 9:17 AM

Parenting Expert Nikki Bush chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the value of singing to children and looks at activities you can do with your children to fight boredom

 

Four New Boredom Buster Activities

11 April 2020 8:42 AM

If you’re running out of ideas, Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush suggests activities you can take part in with your children to remain the hero in your children’s lives during the home stay 

How to be your child’s hero during the Covid-19 Lockdown

4 April 2020 8:58 AM

It’s the second week of the “becoming your child’s hero” four week series and this week Parentinf expert , Nikki Bush looks at: 
• Craft: Marble painting
• Cooking:  Crunchie Rice Crispie Marshmallow bubble bars
• Science: Colour symphony
• Game:  Newmarket

How to be your child’s hero during the Covid-19 lockdown

28 March 2020 9:13 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at 8 activities to  get the family involved in that use lots of basic household items for crafts, experiments, games and cooking

World Social Work Day

21 March 2020 9:30 AM

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 was World Social Work Day and Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Langanani Malamba who is the Registrar at The South African Council for Social Services Professions about the importance of the profession especially in these times when the Corona Virus is running rampant.

Picking up the slack with your children staying home from school

21 March 2020 8:43 AM

With schools closing due to the Corona Virus, Parenting Expert Nikki Bush looks at ways to pick up the slack with your children being home from school and how both schools and parents are reacting to it.

How to prepare for parent teacher meetings

14 March 2020 9:08 AM

The first round of parent-teacher meetings is about to take place in schools around Gauteng. We chat to our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, about how to get the best out of these feedback meetings.

Kids & food and the importance of strengthening your kid’s immune system

7 March 2020 8:41 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at Kids & food and the importance of strengthening your kid’s bodies and brains through the gut by strengthening their immune system.

Social media and the TikTok skull breaker challenge

29 February 2020 8:57 AM

The skull breaker challenge is the latest craze on the popular TikTok social media platform that can have serious repercussions. Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, about how to use it as a teachable moment in raising tech-savvy children.

Trending

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

‘I’m excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

