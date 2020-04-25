Four New Boredom Busters Activities

Human Potential and Parenting Expert investigates the implications of the Covid-19 Parenting Paradox on parents and businesses. She also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Parenting Expert Nikki Bush chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the value of singing to children and looks at activities you can do with your children to fight boredom
If you're running out of ideas, Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush suggests activities you can take part in with your children to remain the hero in your children's lives during the home stay
It’s the second week of the “becoming your child’s hero” four week series and this week Parentinf expert , Nikki Bush looks at:
• Craft: Marble painting
• Cooking: Crunchie Rice Crispie Marshmallow bubble bars
• Science: Colour symphony
• Game: Newmarket
Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at 8 activities to get the family involved in that use lots of basic household items for crafts, experiments, games and cooking
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 was World Social Work Day and Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Langanani Malamba who is the Registrar at The South African Council for Social Services Professions about the importance of the profession especially in these times when the Corona Virus is running rampant.
With schools closing due to the Corona Virus, Parenting Expert Nikki Bush looks at ways to pick up the slack with your children being home from school and how both schools and parents are reacting to it.
The first round of parent-teacher meetings is about to take place in schools around Gauteng. We chat to our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, about how to get the best out of these feedback meetings.
Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at Kids & food and the importance of strengthening your kid's bodies and brains through the gut by strengthening their immune system.