Four New Boredom Busters Activities

Streaming issues? Report here
nonn-show-picjpg nonn-show-picjpg
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change? CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place. 2 May 2020 10:57 AM
COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, recoveries stand at 2,382 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests was 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. 1 May 2020 10:36 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
View all Business
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, recoveries stand at 2,382 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests was 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. 1 May 2020 10:36 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
Parenting with Nikki Bush
arrow_forward
Four New Boredom Busters Activities

Four New Boredom Busters Activities

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of exercise and movement for children and families during lockdown now that we moved to level 4, Nikki also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.



More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

The phased-in opening of schools and home schooling

25 April 2020 8:43 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert investigates the implications of the Covid-19 Parenting Paradox on parents and businesses. She also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The value of singing to and with children

18 April 2020 9:17 AM

Parenting Expert Nikki Bush chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the value of singing to children and looks at activities you can do with your children to fight boredom

 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four New Boredom Buster Activities

11 April 2020 8:42 AM

If you’re running out of ideas, Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush suggests activities you can take part in with your children to remain the hero in your children’s lives during the home stay 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to be your child’s hero during the Covid-19 Lockdown

4 April 2020 8:58 AM

It’s the second week of the “becoming your child’s hero” four week series and this week Parentinf expert , Nikki Bush looks at: 
• Craft: Marble painting
• Cooking:  Crunchie Rice Crispie Marshmallow bubble bars
• Science: Colour symphony
• Game:  Newmarket

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to be your child’s hero during the Covid-19 lockdown

28 March 2020 9:13 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at 8 activities to  get the family involved in that use lots of basic household items for crafts, experiments, games and cooking

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Social Work Day

21 March 2020 9:30 AM

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 was World Social Work Day and Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Langanani Malamba who is the Registrar at The South African Council for Social Services Professions about the importance of the profession especially in these times when the Corona Virus is running rampant.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Picking up the slack with your children staying home from school

21 March 2020 8:43 AM

With schools closing due to the Corona Virus, Parenting Expert Nikki Bush looks at ways to pick up the slack with your children being home from school and how both schools and parents are reacting to it.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to prepare for parent teacher meetings

14 March 2020 9:08 AM

The first round of parent-teacher meetings is about to take place in schools around Gauteng. We chat to our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, about how to get the best out of these feedback meetings.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kids & food and the importance of strengthening your kid’s immune system

7 March 2020 8:41 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at Kids & food and the importance of strengthening your kid’s bodies and brains through the gut by strengthening their immune system.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, recoveries stand at 2,382

World Local

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

EWN Highlights

Level 4: Travel window not an opportunity to break lockdown regulations

2 May 2020 2:38 PM

Fita calls govt’s u-turn on cigarette ban ‘unreasonable’

2 May 2020 12:37 PM

Restaurants left out of delivery plan looking for innovative ways to stay afloat

2 May 2020 12:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA