How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown?

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
UPDATE: 18,537 tests conducted in 24 hours, SA records nine more deaths The Department of Health announced on Friday that a total of 421,555 tests had been done in South Africa. 15 May 2020 8:41 PM
Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery Baby Renesmè has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia and will undergo surgery on Friday night. 15 May 2020 4:47 PM
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients. 15 May 2020 12:50 PM
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown? We discuss this topic with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush this morning as 21 May should have been the next official Outdoor Classroom Day worldwide



The importance of allowing kids to stand on their own feet.

9 May 2020 9:29 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the need to step out of our programming and responsibilities from time to time as a way of self-care and allowing our children to stand on their own two feet.

Four New Boredom Busters Activities

2 May 2020 9:17 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of exercise and movement for children and families during lockdown now that we moved to level 4, Nikki also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.

The phased-in opening of schools and home schooling

25 April 2020 8:43 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert investigates the implications of the Covid-19 Parenting Paradox on parents and businesses. She also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.

The value of singing to and with children

18 April 2020 9:17 AM

Parenting Expert Nikki Bush chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the value of singing to children and looks at activities you can do with your children to fight boredom

 

Four New Boredom Buster Activities

11 April 2020 8:42 AM

If you’re running out of ideas, Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush suggests activities you can take part in with your children to remain the hero in your children’s lives during the home stay 

How to be your child’s hero during the Covid-19 Lockdown

4 April 2020 8:58 AM

It’s the second week of the “becoming your child’s hero” four week series and this week Parentinf expert , Nikki Bush looks at: 
• Craft: Marble painting
• Cooking:  Crunchie Rice Crispie Marshmallow bubble bars
• Science: Colour symphony
• Game:  Newmarket

How to be your child’s hero during the Covid-19 lockdown

28 March 2020 9:13 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at 8 activities to  get the family involved in that use lots of basic household items for crafts, experiments, games and cooking

World Social Work Day

21 March 2020 9:30 AM

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 was World Social Work Day and Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Langanani Malamba who is the Registrar at The South African Council for Social Services Professions about the importance of the profession especially in these times when the Corona Virus is running rampant.

Picking up the slack with your children staying home from school

21 March 2020 8:43 AM

With schools closing due to the Corona Virus, Parenting Expert Nikki Bush looks at ways to pick up the slack with your children being home from school and how both schools and parents are reacting to it.

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

Local

Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery

Local

Nearly 90% of SA smokers still getting cigarettes in lockdown – UCT survey

16 May 2020 12:18 PM

Scopa gives SAA BRPs 25 days to finalise rescue plan

16 May 2020 11:39 AM

COVID-19 relief: Mbalula says govt finalising plans to support taxi industry

16 May 2020 11:05 AM

