The power of Generosity and Gratitude

Best of 702
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3 Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level... 23 May 2020 3:02 PM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
'Stimulus package will benefit businesses that were doing well before COVID-19' Economist Xhanti Payi bemoans how red tape impacts the informal economy. 22 May 2020 8:52 AM
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Prize money will help Drenched International keep its staff working Owner Matthew Currie says the business has jumped on the mask bandwagon and they have been doing multifunctional headwear. 22 May 2020 9:28 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” tonight This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:04 PM
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system. 23 May 2020 1:58 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
#ExtraTime with top SA gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz In the latest instalment of #ExtraTime, we speak to South Africa's star gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz who opens up about her 12-year... 22 May 2020 2:50 PM
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends “This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names 23 May 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Rubber Duc records smashing hit single during lockdown Band lead singer Nick Jordaan explains how they got the single together and how they shot the music video. 22 May 2020 3:17 PM
Mi Casa bags international deal, celebrates 10 years in the industry Mi Casa lead singer J’Something says a chance at a global platform has always been their dream. 22 May 2020 1:42 PM
UPDATE: 1,776 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll nears 400 Department of Health said on Friday a total of 543,032 tests had been conducted with 17,599 done in the previous 24-hour cycle. 22 May 2020 8:57 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
The power of Generosity and Gratitude

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the importance of teaching kids about the spirit of generosity in lockdown and the importance of gratitude



How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown?

16 May 2020 9:18 AM

How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown? We discuss this topic with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush this morning as 21 May should have been the next official Outdoor Classroom Day worldwide

The importance of allowing kids to stand on their own feet.

9 May 2020 9:29 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the need to step out of our programming and responsibilities from time to time as a way of self-care and allowing our children to stand on their own two feet.

Four New Boredom Busters Activities

2 May 2020 9:17 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of exercise and movement for children and families during lockdown now that we moved to level 4, Nikki also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.

The phased-in opening of schools and home schooling

25 April 2020 8:43 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert investigates the implications of the Covid-19 Parenting Paradox on parents and businesses. She also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.

The value of singing to and with children

18 April 2020 9:17 AM

Parenting Expert Nikki Bush chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the value of singing to children and looks at activities you can do with your children to fight boredom

 

Four New Boredom Buster Activities

11 April 2020 8:42 AM

If you’re running out of ideas, Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush suggests activities you can take part in with your children to remain the hero in your children’s lives during the home stay 

How to be your child’s hero during the Covid-19 Lockdown

4 April 2020 8:58 AM

It’s the second week of the “becoming your child’s hero” four week series and this week Parentinf expert , Nikki Bush looks at: 
• Craft: Marble painting
• Cooking:  Crunchie Rice Crispie Marshmallow bubble bars
• Science: Colour symphony
• Game:  Newmarket

How to be your child’s hero during the Covid-19 lockdown

28 March 2020 9:13 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at 8 activities to  get the family involved in that use lots of basic household items for crafts, experiments, games and cooking

World Social Work Day

21 March 2020 9:30 AM

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 was World Social Work Day and Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Langanani Malamba who is the Registrar at The South African Council for Social Services Professions about the importance of the profession especially in these times when the Corona Virus is running rampant.

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Business

The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” tonight

Africa Lifestyle

[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3

Local

Ramaphosa congratulates Lesotho’s new PM Moeketsi Majoro

23 May 2020 6:35 PM

Police launch manhunt after KZN cop killed

23 May 2020 6:15 PM

NSFAS, Funza Lushaka students to receive data for 3 months for online learning

23 May 2020 5:02 PM

