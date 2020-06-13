How to engage your kids on COVID-19 messages.

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report There were a further 70 coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo. 12 June 2020 10:45 PM
[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details. 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now. 12 June 2020 5:29 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
We stand ready as IEC to rectify defects obtained in Electoral Act - Sy Mamabolo Pundits reflect on the apex court ruling in favour of independent candidates contesting in provincial and national elections. 11 June 2020 12:59 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June. 12 June 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 12 June 2020 8:14 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
How to engage your kids on COVID-19 messages.

How to engage your kids on COVID-19 messages.

13 June 2020 8:57 AM

Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush takes a look at the concept of giving kids space and time to process, and for things to settle in their own minds about COVID-19 and other things too.


Feedback from the 1st week of school reopening.

6 June 2020 9:02 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush about some of the feedback from the ground from schools and parents about the experience as well as some of the issues coming up.

Parenting Feature; The impact of ECD closures on children.

30 May 2020 9:32 AM

Guest: Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush

The power of Generosity and Gratitude

23 May 2020 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the importance of teaching kids about the spirit of generosity in lockdown and the importance of gratitude

How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown?

16 May 2020 9:18 AM

How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown? We discuss this topic with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush this morning as 21 May should have been the next official Outdoor Classroom Day worldwide

The importance of allowing kids to stand on their own feet.

9 May 2020 9:29 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the need to step out of our programming and responsibilities from time to time as a way of self-care and allowing our children to stand on their own two feet.

Four New Boredom Busters Activities

2 May 2020 9:17 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of exercise and movement for children and families during lockdown now that we moved to level 4, Nikki also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.

The phased-in opening of schools and home schooling

25 April 2020 8:43 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert investigates the implications of the Covid-19 Parenting Paradox on parents and businesses. She also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.

The value of singing to and with children

18 April 2020 9:17 AM

Parenting Expert Nikki Bush chats to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the value of singing to children and looks at activities you can do with your children to fight boredom

 

Four New Boredom Buster Activities

11 April 2020 8:42 AM

If you’re running out of ideas, Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush suggests activities you can take part in with your children to remain the hero in your children’s lives during the home stay 

Services at Groote Schuur downscaled to accommodate COVID-19 cases

12 June 2020 8:29 PM

Gauteng to ask national govt for more health workers ahead of COVID-19 peak

12 June 2020 8:01 PM

Nehawu strikes deal, workers at EC’s Livingstone Hospital return to work

12 June 2020 7:48 PM

