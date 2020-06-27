Opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
SCA Vrede farm ruling: 'Mkhwebane is without a legal leg to stand on right now' Nickolaus Bauer spoke to Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo for reaction. 29 June 2020 5:47 PM
Divorce application rate in SA has increased since lockdown Local law firm DIY Legal says it has observed a 20% increase. 29 June 2020 5:03 PM
Medical Schemes spent R55-million on COVID-19 tests to date MedScheme chief medical officer Dr Lungi Nyathi says they are hoping not to have high medical aid contributions for 2021. 29 June 2020 4:59 PM
View all Local
Property rights do not drive progress, but struggle for equality does – Piketty Politics of the left and right are failing argues Thomas Piketty in his latest New York Times Best Seller, "Capital and Ideology". 29 June 2020 7:37 PM
'Anyone who wants to take DA forward needs to take a stand against Helen Zille' Professor Ivor Sarakinsky from Wits School of Governance says Zille's latest tweets are even more outrageous than the others. 29 June 2020 4:22 PM
Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry which resumed on Monday. 29 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Win package worth R260k by entering 702 and Nedbank Business Ignite Training programmes, on-air advertising and cash are all up for grabs in this year's competition. 29 June 2020 12:03 PM
Department of Public Enterprises dishonest about SAA negotiations - Unions Numsa and Sacca say the department has been manipulative and dishonest in its engagement regarding business restructuring model. 29 June 2020 11:37 AM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
View all Business
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Shy Erasmus insisted World Cup trophy glory belong to Kolisi Video footage captures Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making an impassioned plea to his coach to come forward with him after South... 27 June 2020 2:45 PM
Former Bafana skipper Tovey ditched as South Africa technical director South African Football Association (Safa) spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said health was the chief reason behind letting the skipper o... 27 June 2020 1:10 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
View all Sport
What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money? Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 29 June 2020 8:30 PM
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 144,264. 29 June 2020 10:37 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
View all World
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Parenting With Nikki Bush
arrow_forward
Opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too.

Opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too.

27 June 2020 8:58 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how COVID-19 gives us a good opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too. There is also good reason to allow ourselves the luxury of being fun and a little silly too to enable everyone to have a laugh, take a breath and distress.


More episodes from Parenting With Nikki Bush

Father’s day: The Pappa effect.

20 June 2020 8:43 AM

Parenting Expert and Human Potential, Nikki Bush on the role of dads to children and a concept Nikki Bush calls the ‘PAPPA Effect’.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to engage your kids on COVID-19 messages

13 June 2020 8:57 AM

Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush takes a look at the concept of giving kids space and time to process, and for things to settle in their own minds about Covid-19 and other issues too.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedback from the 1st week of school reopening.

6 June 2020 9:02 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush about some of the feedback from the ground from schools and parents about the experience as well as some of the issues coming up.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parenting Feature; The impact of ECD closures on children.

30 May 2020 9:32 AM

Guest: Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The power of Generosity and Gratitude

23 May 2020 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the importance of teaching kids about the spirit of generosity in lockdown and the importance of gratitude

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown?

16 May 2020 9:18 AM

How do you bring the outdoors indoors during level 4 lockdown? We discuss this topic with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush this morning as 21 May should have been the next official Outdoor Classroom Day worldwide

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of allowing kids to stand on their own feet.

9 May 2020 9:29 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the need to step out of our programming and responsibilities from time to time as a way of self-care and allowing our children to stand on their own two feet.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four New Boredom Busters Activities

2 May 2020 9:17 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of exercise and movement for children and families during lockdown now that we moved to level 4, Nikki also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The phased-in opening of schools and home schooling

25 April 2020 8:43 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert investigates the implications of the Covid-19 Parenting Paradox on parents and businesses. She also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

One after another, advertisers are dumping Facebook. Shares down 8% in 24 hours

Business Opinion

A mountain of frozen chicken is about to be dumped on South Africa

Business Opinion

UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 70,614

World Local

EWN Highlights

Palestinians say ready for direct talks with Israel

29 June 2020 8:54 PM

Top Democrats ask US spy chiefs for briefing on Russia bounty reports

29 June 2020 8:27 PM

Molefe: Officials told members to resign to make Prasa board dysfunctional

29 June 2020 7:57 PM

