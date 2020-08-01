How kids can improve their comprehension skills.

Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290 with more than 3-million tests conducted to date. 1 August 2020 10:26 PM
ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist This after Mamabolo threatened 'Sunday World' journalist Ngwako Malatji. 1 August 2020 4:59 PM
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’ Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both... 1 August 2020 12:23 PM
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position' Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption. 31 July 2020 11:30 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo Masodi Organics founder says buying local products elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top. 1 August 2020 6:18 PM
Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this. 1 August 2020 12:55 PM
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala UJ vice-chancellor says townships are not reaching full potential because those who used to be role models are no longer there. 31 July 2020 4:11 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
How kids can improve their comprehension skills.

How kids can improve their comprehension skills.

1 August 2020 9:45 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of improving kid's comprehension skills, and put things in their own words and what we can do to help our children improve these skills.


The importance of children getting enough sleep.

25 July 2020 9:27 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on how the back and forth closure and reopening of public schools may affect children’s routine, more so their sleep routine.   

Parenting challenges we need to embrace with our teens.

18 July 2020 8:55 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert takes a look at some of the parenting challenges we need to embrace with our teens and a new workshop she has on offer, Surviving the Teen Roller Coaster (and enjoying the ride!)

How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.

4 July 2020 9:23 AM

How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty of Covid-19, as some grades are set to resume with classes on Monday.   

Opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too.

27 June 2020 8:58 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how COVID-19 gives us a good opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too. There is also good reason to allow ourselves the luxury of being fun and a little silly too to enable everyone to have a laugh, take a breath and distress.

Father’s day: The Pappa effect.

20 June 2020 8:43 AM

Parenting Expert and Human Potential, Nikki Bush on the role of dads to children and a concept Nikki Bush calls the ‘PAPPA Effect’.

How to engage your kids on COVID-19 messages

13 June 2020 8:57 AM

Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush takes a look at the concept of giving kids space and time to process, and for things to settle in their own minds about Covid-19 and other issues too.

Feedback from the 1st week of school reopening.

6 June 2020 9:02 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush about some of the feedback from the ground from schools and parents about the experience as well as some of the issues coming up.

Parenting Feature; The impact of ECD closures on children.

30 May 2020 9:32 AM

Guest: Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush

The power of Generosity and Gratitude

23 May 2020 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the importance of teaching kids about the spirit of generosity in lockdown and the importance of gratitude

FS Health Dept, organised labour agree to avoid strikes as far as possible
1 August 2020 5:32 PM

1 August 2020 5:32 PM

Arrested Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga freed on bail: AFP
1 August 2020 5:10 PM

1 August 2020 5:10 PM

ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist
1 August 2020 4:59 PM

1 August 2020 4:59 PM

