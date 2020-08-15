The role of humour in raising children.

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
Recovery rate almost 80% as South Africa welcomes WHO surge team The number of national recoveries so far is 461,734, which translates to a recovery rate of 79%. Gauteng has 156,402 recoveries. 15 August 2020 10:32 AM
SCA grants Fita leave to appeal dismissal of tobacco sales ban Fita approached the SCA after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the ban. 15 August 2020 10:17 AM
Those who accuse me of being a WMC lapdog joined ANC after 1991 - Madonsela Prof Thuli Madonsela says Marikana massacre is a legacy of inequality, poverty and treating some people as if they don't matter. 15 August 2020 9:52 AM
That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side. 14 August 2020 1:31 PM
'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice' EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides says days before the infamous massacre, 10 people were killed. 14 August 2020 7:40 AM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
The role of humour in raising children.

The role of humour in raising children.

15 August 2020 8:47 AM

Effective ways to lighten things up with our children with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, by reaching our child’s head through their funny bone instead of nagging.


Breaking the cycle of guilt, manipulation, and power struggles.

8 August 2020 9:40 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert will share her insights to help us break out of the cycle of guilt, manipulation and power struggles.

How kids can improve their comprehension skills.

1 August 2020 9:45 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of improving kid’s comprehension skills, and put things in their own words and what we can do to help our children improve these skills.

The importance of children getting enough sleep.

25 July 2020 9:27 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on how the back and forth closure and reopening of public schools may affect children’s routine, more so their sleep routine.   

Parenting challenges we need to embrace with our teens.

18 July 2020 8:55 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert takes a look at some of the parenting challenges we need to embrace with our teens and a new workshop she has on offer, Surviving the Teen Roller Coaster (and enjoying the ride!)

How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.

4 July 2020 9:23 AM

How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty of Covid-19, as some grades are set to resume with classes on Monday.   

Opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too.

27 June 2020 8:58 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how COVID-19 gives us a good opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too. There is also good reason to allow ourselves the luxury of being fun and a little silly too to enable everyone to have a laugh, take a breath and distress.

Father’s day: The Pappa effect.

20 June 2020 8:43 AM

Parenting Expert and Human Potential, Nikki Bush on the role of dads to children and a concept Nikki Bush calls the ‘PAPPA Effect’.

How to engage your kids on COVID-19 messages

13 June 2020 8:57 AM

Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush takes a look at the concept of giving kids space and time to process, and for things to settle in their own minds about Covid-19 and other issues too.

Feedback from the 1st week of school reopening.

6 June 2020 9:02 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush about some of the feedback from the ground from schools and parents about the experience as well as some of the issues coming up.

