Managing fairness within siblings.

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
702 FYI
Latest Local
Sanef to award entire media profession the Nat Nakasa Award Chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase says the forum sets out to lift the veil and bring to life the heroes that stand behind the headlines... 22 August 2020 10:42 AM
'I'd beat her badly in front of kids,' says man who was jailed for abusing wife Collin Sepamatla says he hated the trauma he brought to his children. His wife has accepted his apology and forgiven him. 21 August 2020 5:30 PM
Sihle Zikalala concedes that Gumede's redeployment causes confusion KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala acknowledges the appointment of Zandile Gumede to the legislature was not the best decision. 21 August 2020 4:45 PM
Mkhize prioritises worker safety while WHO chief says PPE corruption is murder Minister says: 'As a doctor myself, I can never be detached from experiences, concerns, hopes and aspirations of my colleagues.' 22 August 2020 9:57 AM
SIU freezes nearly 40 accounts linked to COVID-19 PPE tender irregularities SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the unit wants to recover all the monies that were acquired illegally. 21 August 2020 12:48 PM
White men still hold top executive positions - Commission for Employment Equity Dr Annelie Gildehuys reflects on the commission's recent report on equality and transformation in the workplace. 21 August 2020 11:19 AM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Mzansi Youth Choir and Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrate African women in song The single is composed by the choir's musical director Sidumo Nyamazele. He says these superheroes 'nurture us from the word go'. 21 August 2020 6:09 PM
Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously The Best Actress Award is for her performance in 'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection'. 21 August 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Amanda Black shares the message behind ONE Campaign's 'Stand Together' The singer joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged. 21 August 2020 3:34 PM
Gauteng recoveries surpass 170,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 500,102, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 170,335 recoveries. 22 August 2020 9:26 AM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
Managing fairness within siblings.

Managing fairness within siblings.

22 August 2020 9:12 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on managing fairness amongst siblings, especially knowing how siblings can get super sensitive to unfairness in the family environment. 


The role of humour in raising children.

15 August 2020 8:47 AM

Effective ways to lighten things up with our children with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, by reaching our child’s head through their funny bone instead of nagging.

Breaking the cycle of guilt, manipulation, and power struggles.

8 August 2020 9:40 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert will share her insights to help us break out of the cycle of guilt, manipulation and power struggles.

How kids can improve their comprehension skills.

1 August 2020 9:45 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of improving kid’s comprehension skills, and put things in their own words and what we can do to help our children improve these skills.

The importance of children getting enough sleep.

25 July 2020 9:27 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on how the back and forth closure and reopening of public schools may affect children’s routine, more so their sleep routine.   

Parenting challenges we need to embrace with our teens.

18 July 2020 8:55 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert takes a look at some of the parenting challenges we need to embrace with our teens and a new workshop she has on offer, Surviving the Teen Roller Coaster (and enjoying the ride!)

How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.

4 July 2020 9:23 AM

How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty of Covid-19, as some grades are set to resume with classes on Monday.   

Opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too.

27 June 2020 8:58 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how COVID-19 gives us a good opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too. There is also good reason to allow ourselves the luxury of being fun and a little silly too to enable everyone to have a laugh, take a breath and distress.

Father’s day: The Pappa effect.

20 June 2020 8:43 AM

Parenting Expert and Human Potential, Nikki Bush on the role of dads to children and a concept Nikki Bush calls the ‘PAPPA Effect’.

How to engage your kids on COVID-19 messages

13 June 2020 8:57 AM

Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush takes a look at the concept of giving kids space and time to process, and for things to settle in their own minds about Covid-19 and other issues too.

Sanef to award entire media profession the Nat Nakasa Award

Local

Mkhize prioritises worker safety while WHO chief says PPE corruption is murder

Politics

Mary Twala wins Hong Kong International Film Festival award posthumously

Entertainment

California governor calls wildfires 'deadly moment,' urges residents to flee

22 August 2020 11:38 AM

Emfuleni power will be fully restored today - Municipality

22 August 2020 11:26 AM

Decision on City of Cape Town’s eviction policy could be made soon

22 August 2020 11:20 AM

