Managing fairness within siblings.

Effective ways to lighten things up with our children with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, by reaching our child’s head through their funny bone instead of nagging.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert will share her insights to help us break out of the cycle of guilt, manipulation and power struggles.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of improving kid’s comprehension skills, and put things in their own words and what we can do to help our children improve these skills.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on how the back and forth closure and reopening of public schools may affect children’s routine, more so their sleep routine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert takes a look at some of the parenting challenges we need to embrace with our teens and a new workshop she has on offer, Surviving the Teen Roller Coaster (and enjoying the ride!)LISTEN TO PODCAST
How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty of Covid-19, as some grades are set to resume with classes on Monday.
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how COVID-19 gives us a good opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too. There is also good reason to allow ourselves the luxury of being fun and a little silly too to enable everyone to have a laugh, take a breath and distress.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Parenting Expert and Human Potential, Nikki Bush on the role of dads to children and a concept Nikki Bush calls the ‘PAPPA Effect’.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush takes a look at the concept of giving kids space and time to process, and for things to settle in their own minds about Covid-19 and other issues too.LISTEN TO PODCAST