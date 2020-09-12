Toxic tech and tots.

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations. 11 September 2020 12:47 PM
'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu The social development minister gives feedback on the outcomes of an ANC delegation's visit to Zimbabwe. 11 September 2020 11:44 AM
WATCH LIVE: Ben Ngubane answers questions on Eskom at Zondo Inquiry Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is appearing at the state capture inquiry. He is expected to give evidence on his time... 11 September 2020 10:14 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 12 September 2020 1:54 PM
ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on challenge by ANC, EFF and Gauteng government on the dissolving of city council. 10 September 2020 1:17 PM
EFF theories, policies and behaviours are racist, no different from AWB - Habib Wits University Vice-Chancellor professor Adam Habib reflects on the recent protests by the party against Clicks. 10 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Politics
Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reim... 11 September 2020 9:00 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:28 AM
On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK. 10 September 2020 4:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp. 10 September 2020 11:12 AM
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
View all Sport
When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her. 11 September 2020 5:11 PM
[WATCH] Casper Nyovest to reward boy for a video that moved and inspired him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:08 AM
Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2020 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
Parenting with Nikki Bush
Toxic tech and tots.

Toxic tech and tots.

12 September 2020 9:53 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush takes a look at toxic tech and tots, with so many young children in their formative years under the age of 6 spending hours every day on screens’. 

 

 

 


More episodes from Parenting with Nikki Bush

The dangers of living vicariously through our children.

29 August 2020 9:49 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the dangers of living vicariously through our children, especially knowing that at some point, parents have to let go of misplaced expectations they hold of their children.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Managing fairness within siblings.

22 August 2020 9:12 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on managing fairness amongst siblings, especially knowing how siblings can get super sensitive to unfairness in the family environment. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of humour in raising children.

15 August 2020 8:47 AM

Effective ways to lighten things up with our children with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, by reaching our child’s head through their funny bone instead of nagging.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Breaking the cycle of guilt, manipulation, and power struggles.

8 August 2020 9:40 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert will share her insights to help us break out of the cycle of guilt, manipulation and power struggles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How kids can improve their comprehension skills.

1 August 2020 9:45 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of improving kid’s comprehension skills, and put things in their own words and what we can do to help our children improve these skills.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The importance of children getting enough sleep.

25 July 2020 9:27 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on how the back and forth closure and reopening of public schools may affect children’s routine, more so their sleep routine.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parenting challenges we need to embrace with our teens.

18 July 2020 8:55 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert takes a look at some of the parenting challenges we need to embrace with our teens and a new workshop she has on offer, Surviving the Teen Roller Coaster (and enjoying the ride!)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.

4 July 2020 9:23 AM

How to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty.
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty of Covid-19, as some grades are set to resume with classes on Monday.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too.

27 June 2020 8:58 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how COVID-19 gives us a good opportunity to develop our own EQ and role model it so our kids develop it too. There is also good reason to allow ourselves the luxury of being fun and a little silly too to enable everyone to have a laugh, take a breath and distress.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando

For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

Mbalula refuses to comment on ANC use of SANDF jet to travel to Zimbabwe

12 September 2020 1:49 PM

Gauteng ANC concludes report into alleged irregular awarding of PPE tenders

12 September 2020 1:25 PM

Nato hails Afghan talks as 'historic opportunity'

12 September 2020 12:51 PM

