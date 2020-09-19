Are 21st birthdays parties still relevant today.

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush takes a look at toxic tech and tots, with so many young children in their formative years under the age of 6 spending hours every day on screens’.
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the dangers of living vicariously through our children, especially knowing that at some point, parents have to let go of misplaced expectations they hold of their children.
Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on managing fairness amongst siblings, especially knowing how siblings can get super sensitive to unfairness in the family environment.
Effective ways to lighten things up with our children with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, by reaching our child's head through their funny bone instead of nagging.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert will share her insights to help us break out of the cycle of guilt, manipulation and power struggles.
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of improving kid's comprehension skills, and put things in their own words and what we can do to help our children improve these skills.
Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush, on how the back and forth closure and reopening of public schools may affect children's routine, more so their sleep routine.
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert takes a look at some of the parenting challenges we need to embrace with our teens and a new workshop she has on offer, Surviving the Teen Roller Coaster (and enjoying the ride!)
Author and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how to keep learners motivated in times of uncertainty of Covid-19, as some grades are set to resume with classes on Monday.