What we teach our children about winning.

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on ways to possibly have a win-win divorce situation, for the benefit of the kids.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush looks at some of the results which include feedback from South African parents and children in the 2020 global Play Well report.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert on the pregnant pause we find ourselves in and how it relates to parenting.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki BushLISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on how we can better prepare our children to live in an encoded world.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on building a heritage of courageous communication within families or around childrenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Are 21st birthdays and other rituals still relevant today? Why do we do them and should we? We discuss 21sts, 18ths, 1st birthdays, gender reveal parties and so much more this morning with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush takes a look at toxic tech and tots, with so many young children in their formative years under the age of 6 spending hours every day on screens’.
Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the dangers of living vicariously through our children, especially knowing that at some point, parents have to let go of misplaced expectations they hold of their children.LISTEN TO PODCAST