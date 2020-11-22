Physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
Nurses day of prayer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zengizile Makhombothi, Operational Manager at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
Today at 15:20
EWN: Western Cape Community healthcare workers strike
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:40
[LIVE CROSSING] MOMENTUM SCIENCE OF SUCCESS FESTIVAL
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ray White
Today at 15:50
SATAWU call for government intervention in the truck attacks matter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
William Lekgoathi, SATAWU Road freight coordinator
Today at 16:10
Access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Safura Abdool Karim, senior researcher and health lawyer at PRICELESS SA
Today at 17:20
Government need to be more strigent with alcohol now that numbers are going up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 18:13
SA truckers lose millions in violence and strikes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Beyers Mamakoko - Secretary General at Truckers Association of South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - vaccines
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken's MD
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder - MD at Chicken Licken
Scotland's move to be first nation to make tampons and pads free gets full marks Tekano Atlantic Fellowship Health Equity South Africa CEO Lebo Ramafoko says these are shifts we want to see in our government. 25 November 2020 1:58 PM
Truck owners need to hire SA drivers, not foreigners - All Truck Drivers Forum All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa secretary Sifiso Nyathi says his members are not involved in the truck attacks. 25 November 2020 1:00 PM
Khato Civils takes responsibility for death of Hammanskraal boy CEO of the company Mongezi Mnyani says there was no barricade where the incident happened. 25 November 2020 12:35 PM
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
SABC a reflection of ANC and government ambiguity - Carol Paton Journalist says the question for Ramaphosa will be if he can't do it at the broadcaster, can he do it in the rest of the economy? 24 November 2020 6:56 PM
Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Joe Biden transition Bloomberg Politics US editor Kate Hunter says it is hard to imagine how Trump would continue to be president after January 20. 24 November 2020 1:57 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Lindiwe Zulu gets meaning of filicide wrong and Malema pokes fun at her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2020 8:33 AM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
Mixed reaction as Biden seeks donations to fund transition Joe Biden says because Donald Trump refuses to concede and is delaying the Biden-Harris Transition, they must fund it themselves. 21 November 2020 5:28 PM
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters

Physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters

22 November 2020 6:19 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush looks at the physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters, as well as the connection to a child’s learning journey.

 


What we teach our children about winning.

14 November 2020 9:28 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush about what we teach our children about winning, competing and just enjoying the game.

 

Divorce and kids.

7 November 2020 8:44 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on ways to possibly have a win-win divorce situation, for the benefit of the kids.

Results of the 2020 global Play Well report.

31 October 2020 9:24 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush looks at some of the results which include feedback from South African parents and children in the 2020 global Play Well report. 

Pregnant pause in relation to COVID

24 October 2020 9:23 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting expert on the pregnant pause we find ourselves in and how it relates to parenting.

Parenting Feature - How the essential foundations for literacy are laid in preschool years.

17 October 2020 8:38 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush 

Preparing children to live in an encoded world.

10 October 2020 8:49 AM

Human Potential and Parenting expert, Nikki Bush on how we can better prepare our children to live in an encoded world.

Building a heritage of courageous communication.

26 September 2020 8:39 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on building a heritage of courageous communication within families or around children

Are 21st birthdays parties still relevant today.

19 September 2020 9:23 AM

Are 21st birthdays and other rituals still relevant today? Why do we do them and should we? We discuss 21sts, 18ths, 1st birthdays, gender reveal parties and so much more this morning with our Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush.

Toxic tech and tots.

12 September 2020 9:53 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush takes a look at toxic tech and tots, with so many young children in their formative years under the age of 6 spending hours every day on screens’. 

 

 

 

