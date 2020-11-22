Physical and mental development benefits of riding bikes and scooters

Today at 15:16 Nurses day of prayer Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zengizile Makhombothi, Operational Manager at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

125 125

Today at 15:20 EWN: Western Cape Community healthcare workers strike Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 15:40 [LIVE CROSSING] MOMENTUM SCIENCE OF SUCCESS FESTIVAL Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ray White

125 125

Today at 15:50 SATAWU call for government intervention in the truck attacks matter Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

William Lekgoathi, SATAWU Road freight coordinator

125 125

Today at 16:10 Access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Safura Abdool Karim, senior researcher and health lawyer at PRICELESS SA

125 125

Today at 17:20 Government need to be more strigent with alcohol now that numbers are going up Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Professor Charles Parry

125 125

Today at 18:13 SA truckers lose millions in violence and strikes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Beyers Mamakoko - Secretary General at Truckers Association of South Africa

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - vaccines The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125