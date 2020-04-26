Covid-19 vs Your OCD

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
News & Current Affairs: Department of Education | #BackToSchool Follow up
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Motheo Brodie - Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530. 30 April 2020 8:40 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Covid-19 vs Your OCD

Covid-19 vs Your OCD

Refiloe Mpakanyane Speaks to Khosi Jiyane about OCD 



More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Music Corner Guest: Bongeziwe Mabandla

26 April 2020 10:24 AM

In the Music Corner, Refiloe Mpakanyane enjoys the company of Artist, singer and songwriter, Bongeziwe Mabandla

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview: Aisha Pandor

26 April 2020 9:34 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane Profiles the Co-Founder of SweepSouth, Aisha Pandor 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top 5 Classic Movie Review

26 April 2020 9:24 AM

Film Critic Gayle Edmunds Reviews her Top 5 choice of Classic Movies  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liquor app adapts to same day delivery for Woolworths groceries

26 April 2020 8:19 AM

Co-founder and Managing Director, Liam McCreedy, says QUENCH re-engineered their App from an alcohol to a grocery delivery service and have seen a significant spike in downloads and new active users since the launch of the new service.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does life after lockdown look like for business?

26 April 2020 7:58 AM

Jason Hamilton, Guest Lecturer in Corporate Finance at the University of Stellenbosch Business School looks at how business will operate after the nationwide lockdown 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3 reasons why you will never be ﬁnancially independent!

26 April 2020 7:39 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse highlights 3 reasons why you will never be financially independent!

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The art of Wildlife Tracking

26 April 2020 7:26 AM

Refiloe Mpakanayane speaks to Dr Judy Man who is a Conservationist Scientist at SAAMBR (South African Association for Marine Biological Research) about the life and times of Gambit the dolphin who died at uShaka at 48

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Workout Hack

26 April 2020 7:04 AM

The Fastest man on sand, Ryle Rene De Morny shares his hacks to working out without equipment at home  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review: Chinelo Okparanta's collection of short stories, Happiness, Like Water

25 April 2020 10:11 AM

Karabo Kgoleng reviews Chinelo Okparanta's collection of short stories, Happiness, Like Water

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

Local

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

‘I’m excited for Chicken Licken': SA looks forward to level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 8:58 PM

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

30 April 2020 8:54 PM

SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

30 April 2020 8:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA