Is there such a thing as over-training

Latest Local
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change? CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place. 2 May 2020 10:57 AM
COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, recoveries stand at 2,382 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests was 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. 1 May 2020 10:36 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Is there such a thing as over-training

Is there such a thing as over-training

Qualified Biokineticist at Virgin Active, Mariska Meyer gives expert opinion on the phenomenon of over-train especially in the in time of pandemic lockdowns and how one can overcome fatigue due to ex ercise. 



More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Epicure Restaurant in need of help in order to survive

2 May 2020 10:20 AM

Anna Trapido, Author of Eat-Ting on the creative ways Epicure Sandton Restaurant is trying to raise funds in order to survive the pandemic lockdown and the recession.

Celebrating Zukiswa Wanner with her bibliography

2 May 2020 10:16 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng on the role Zukiswa Wanner played in African literature, following her recent prestigious Goethe Medal award, along with Elvira Espejo Ayca and Ian McEwan this past week

The Future of e-commerce: Could online save your retail store?

2 May 2020 9:48 AM

Founder of the Insaka eCommerce Academy, Warrick Kernes on how to go about setting up an online shop and on the viability of ecommerce as a potential aid to struggling retailers  

Entrepreneurship Corner

2 May 2020 9:34 AM

Refiloe speaks to CEO & co founder, Areta Holdings (Security & Defence, Consulting and Technologies) and Managing Director - Triviron Project, Phenyo Mathopa on how the pandemic has changed the way they do business. 

Are worker’s rights still a priority in the workplace?

2 May 2020 9:23 AM

Mining and Labour analyst from Creative Voodoo, Mamokgethi Molopyane looks at the strides made in the fight for worker’s rights, the role and relevance of unions in a global economic depression and on an ideal method for workers to unite under.   

Four New Boredom Busters Activities

2 May 2020 9:17 AM

Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on the importance of exercise and movement for children and families during lockdown now that we moved to level 4, Nikki also shares another four Boredom Busters activities to help you be a hero in your child’s life.

Value of cars on a decline: TransUnion report

2 May 2020 8:45 AM

Resident Car Enthusiast, Warren Tucker reviews TransUnion SA Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) for Q1 2020 which revealed a significant decline in the number of new or used vehicles financed as well as a decline of car values

World Immunization Week & Vaccines in the time of pandemics!

2 May 2020 8:37 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health on what to make of the anti-vaccine campaigns especially in the time of a global pandemic, with this past week (24 to 30 April) being World Immunization week.  

Actress, Amanda Du Pont on #SprayItForward

2 May 2020 7:55 AM

Amanda Du Pont, Actress, Model and Television presenter on the importance of giving a hand in the time COVID-19, Amanda has partnered with OmniProtect Sanitizing spray to donate 4000 litres of sanitizer to communities in need. 

 

Trending

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, recoveries stand at 2,382

World Local

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

EWN Highlights

Level 4: Travel window not an opportunity to break lockdown regulations

2 May 2020 2:38 PM

Fita calls govt’s u-turn on cigarette ban ‘unreasonable’

2 May 2020 12:37 PM

Restaurants left out of delivery plan looking for innovative ways to stay afloat

2 May 2020 12:09 PM

