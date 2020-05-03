Wildlife confusion, why are we researching what we already know and know well?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA records its highest number of COVID-19 tests done in a 24-hour cycle Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State. 2 May 2020 8:30 PM
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change? CEO Dr Ryan Noach says Discovery Health intends to change its policy soon, once 'appropriate screening approach' in place. 2 May 2020 10:57 AM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Podcasts

Wildlife confusion, why are we researching what we already know and know well?

Wildlife confusion, why are we researching what we already know and know well?

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Environmental Investigative journalist, Dr Don Pinnock looking closely into the Department of Environmental Affairs’ high level advisory panel, Dr Pinnock in his article questions purpose of the panel, whether it exists to simply to inform the minister in her new position, or to get the answers wanted by those pushing for the commercialisation of wildlife? 



Movie Review: ‘The Last Dance’ series

3 May 2020 8:21 AM

Movie Review: ‘The Last Dance’ series
Resident Film Critic, Katarina Herden, reviews ‘The Last Dance’ Netflix series, a docuseries which gives a definitive account of Michael Jordan’s career and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, packed with unaired footage from the 1997-98 season.

 

Don’t leave the kids stranded! Check your will.

3 May 2020 8:19 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of frequently updating your will. Especially knowing that many South Africans are without wills

Calls to relax restrictions for SA’s recreational fishing under lockdown

3 May 2020 8:14 AM

John Pledger, Chairperson of The SA Consolidated Recreational Angling Association, on their letter to the presidency calling for relaxed restrictions for The recreational fishing industry under level 4 lockdown. In the letter the SACRAA said industry bodies aligned to it believed that it was necessary to give fishing level 4 status to save jobs and allow people to put food on the table.

Body conditioning and stretch classes.

3 May 2020 6:46 AM

Professional Dancer and Choreographer, Ipeleng Merafe on the benefits of Body conditioning and stretch classes to your fitness in the time of lockdown. 

Epicure Restaurant in need of help in order to survive

2 May 2020 10:20 AM

Anna Trapido, Author of Eat-Ting on the creative ways Epicure Sandton Restaurant is trying to raise funds in order to survive the pandemic lockdown and the recession.

Celebrating Zukiswa Wanner with her bibliography

2 May 2020 10:16 AM

Literary Journalist, Karabo Kgoleng on the role Zukiswa Wanner played in African literature, following her recent prestigious Goethe Medal award, along with Elvira Espejo Ayca and Ian McEwan this past week

The Future of e-commerce: Could online save your retail store?

2 May 2020 9:48 AM

Founder of the Insaka eCommerce Academy, Warrick Kernes on how to go about setting up an online shop and on the viability of ecommerce as a potential aid to struggling retailers  

Entrepreneurship Corner

2 May 2020 9:34 AM

Refiloe speaks to Co-founder of Aretha Holdings, Zane Cleophas and Managing Director at Triviron Project, Phenyo Mathopa on how the pandemic has changed the way their respective companies do business. 

Are worker’s rights still a priority in the workplace?

2 May 2020 9:23 AM

Mining and Labour analyst from Creative Voodoo, Mamokgethi Molopyane looks at the strides made in the fight for worker’s rights, the role and relevance of unions in a global economic depression and on an ideal method for workers to unite under.   

SA records its highest number of COVID-19 tests done in a 24-hour cycle

World Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

Level 4 lockdown: Winde concerned by increased gatherings in WC public spaces

3 May 2020 7:45 AM

NW to expand COVID-19 screening and testing to villages

3 May 2020 7:32 AM

Lotto Results: Saturday, 2 May 2020

3 May 2020 7:17 AM

