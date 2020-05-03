Calls to relax restrictions for SA’s recreational fishing under lockdown

John Pledger, Chairperson of The SA Consolidated Recreational Angling Association, on their letter to the presidency calling for relaxed restrictions for The recreational fishing industry under level 4 lockdown. In the letter the SACRAA said industry bodies aligned to it believed that it was necessary to give fishing level 4 status to save jobs and allow people to put food on the table.